Teams scramble to reschedule games

January is the time of year when the ever-changing West Virginia weather can throw a wrench into the works when it comes to high school basketball schedules.
Tuesday morning, Mother Nature wrecked the day's schedule with a morning snowstorm that closed schools all around the area.
Several schools have worked out reschedule dates, while a few are still working to find dates available for both teams.
On the girls side of the court, the Shady Spring at Greenbrier West game scheduled Tuesday will now be played tonight, while the PikeView at Oak Hill game will be played Jan. 23.
Dates for the two remaining games on the schedule, Greenbrier East at Woodrow Wilson and Meadow Bridge at Montcalm, are still pending.
The Meadow Bridge boys were also scheduled to play at Montcalm in a doubleheader with the girls. No makeup date has been determined for that game either.
Boys games rescheduled for tonight are Mount View at Independence, Nicholas County at Clay County, James Monroe at Shady Spring and Pocahontas County at Richwood.
Charleston Catholic at Greater Beckley Christian has been moved to Jan. 21, while Midland Trail at Summers County will be played Jan. 22 and Wyoming East at Liberty is tentatively set for Jan. 23.
No date has been determined so far for Westside at PikeView.
In addition to the reschedule announcements, Greater Beckley Christian posted on its Twitter account arguably the biggest news of the day. The Class A Crusaders will battle Class AAA Woodrow Wilson Friday night in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
