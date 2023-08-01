High school sports teams statewide launched fall 2023 seasons with practices on Monday, July 31.
On the local high school gridirons, the Oak Hill Red Devils will initiate their inaugural season under their new head coach, Davon Marion, on Friday, Aug. 25 with a game at 7 p.m. at home against Nicholas County.
Also on Aug. 25, Riverside will begin its campaign on the road with a 7:30 p.m. contest with Woodrow Wilson, Meadow Bridge will entertain Van at 7:30 p.m., and Midland Trail will travel to Clay County for a 7:30 p.m. encounter.
Local coaches of any sport at the high school, middle school or recreational league levels are reminded they can submit schedules, rosters, game results and statistics to The Fayette Tribune via skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.