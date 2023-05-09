Alberto Simoncello has enjoyed his year at Woodrow Wilson High School. The exchange student from Italy has made plenty of friends, not the least of which has been Ram Asaithambi.
Which works out, since the two paired up this spring to form the Flying Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team. It’s been a successful partnership, one that will continue this weekend at the state tennis tournament.
They both also have been strong in singles, Asaithambi at No. 1 and Simoncello at No. 2. As in doubles, they will also compete for singles state championships.
And each knows his first round opponent quite well.
Good friends and teammates will temporarily become adversaries on Friday. Due to a new playoff format, Asaithambi and Simoncello will face each other in the first round at the Kanawha City Community Center.
“I really wish it wouldn’t have had to happen,” Asaithambi said. “We’re good friends, brothers on the court. Allies. Playing against your teammate is always tough. But we’re hoping to go out there, both give a good match, play the best match we’ve played. Hopefully put on a show for all our teammates.”
“Very unlucky,” Simoncello said. “I didn’t know that two players from the same school could go against (each other) in the first round. I follow soccer, so in soccer usually it doesn’t happen.”
It doesn’t usually happen in high school tennis, either. At least not in West Virginia.
In the past, state tournament spots were earned in regional tournaments based on players’ seeds through the regular season — 1 through 4 for singles and 1 through 3 for doubles.
This year, players in each region were seeded as one group based on their Universal Tennis Rating, which measures playing level based on a player’s eligible match scores from the last 12 months. It is not confined to matches played in-season or even in-state.
The top four finishers in each region advance to the state tournament and are seeded 1 through 16. Asaithambi wound up seeded No. 7 and Simoncello 10th.
Both players agree it’s unfortunate, but they are taking it in stride.
“It’s OK,” Simoncello said. “We also trained today. We play against each other all the time, so we know each other. It’s unlucky because only one of us goes to the second round, but it also could have been worse. So we’ll take what they give us.”
“He’s just really strong and really good,” Asaithambi said. “Whatever happens in that match, I’m going to leave it all out there, and I couldn’t think of a better person to play than him.”
Of course, neither has to go far for a scouting report.
“We’ve had, here and there, it’s gone both ways before,” Asaithambi said. “But he’s just really good with his groundstrokes, got a great slice. He knows how to move the guy. He’s extremely fit. More fit than me, I’d say. He can run all day. He’s got a great serve. And, boy, can he come up to the net and put away some volleys. So he’s got a very strong game all around. I try to learn some things from him.”
“He plays year round and he has very powerful shots,” Simoncello said of Asaithambi. “He has a nice backhand, which I’m struggling and been working on. But, sometimes, I don’t know, maybe pressure, something, in a match is a bit different during training and match. You never know what could happen. I just play until the end, until the last ball and never give up.”
Flying Eagles coach Bernie Bostick, of course, doesn’t like seeing his players have to face each other in the first round. But he’s confident they will represent the team and themselves well.
“Alberto has jumped right in and has pushed Ram, and they push each other every day in practice,” Bostick said. “Today they were hitting and guys on the other courts stopped (practicing) to watch. They’re doing such a great job.
“They get a little upset at times, get a little fired up. That’s just the way it is. You don’t want somebody to go out there and roll over or come off the court crying because they didn’t do something. And when we get to the level we’re at with these guys, everybody’s (competitive).”
Their match will start at 1 p.m. The winner will play in the quarterfinals, and at 5 p.m. they will once again be on the same side of the court for their first round doubles match. Asaithambi and Simoncello are the No. 5 seed and will take on the No. 4 pairing of Max Phillips Hartley and Bennett Hall of Morgantown.
It promises to be a bit of a strange day.
“It’s going to be a good one, hopefully, too,” Asaithambi said. “But I think, doubles, we have a great shot. We’ve gone with the state champs, 8-6. If we can just put together the right points, string together a few more shots, we could have a really good shot of going deep into the tournament and we intend on doing that.”
The Woodrow boys team finished runner-up to George Washington at the Region 3 tournament and will play for the team state title. The Flying Eagles are seeded fifth and will take on No. 4 Morgantown Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Joining Asaithambi and Simoncello in singles are Ethan Shepherd and Isaiah Lawrence. They also form the second doubles seed. Teaming at No. 3 doubles are Cam Johnson and Tyler Radford.
No matter what happens this weekend, Asaithambi will always appreciate his time with his new friend and Simoncello will cherish the memories he has made in West Virginia and at Woodrow Wilson.
“It’s been awesome,” Asaithambi said. “Apart from him being from Italy, it just feels like I’ve known him my whole life. Of course, school, some of the best times I have are with him. He’s a good guy. He’s taught me a lot and helped me a lot. It’s really fun being around him. We enjoy each other’s company a lot.”
“I have had a fantastic experience,” Simoncello said. “I have a host family that is really helpful to me. They give everything I ask for. They are very helpful. They bring me around. They make me visit the most. It’s an experience that is sometimes difficult because you are always far away, at 17, 18 years old, from your family for five, six months. There are other kids, exchange students that do it for a year.
“It’s always tough, but as for now I’m enjoying it to the best part. And it’s only one month before I leave. The time gets past so quickly.”
