Team Slay Under Armour tryouts Sunday

Born and raised in Beckley, where he cultivated his skills into a career that took him to the NBA and overseas, Tamar Slay knows the kind of basketball talent that resides within the West Virginia borders.
He had his opportunity, and always works to make sure today's kids also get their chance to develop and succeed.
His latest venture is proof of that — the Team Slay Under Armour Circuit Travel Ball teams. There will be four teams, including two in Charlotte, where he resides and runs Tamar Slay Basketball and serves as the JV head coach at United Faith Christian Academy.
The other two will be based right here in Beckley. There will be a fifth grade team and a seventh grade team, and both are open to all players in the state of West Virginia.
"It's a big deal. A lot of teams are on the outside looking in trying to get invites for this, so we are fortunate to get four teams in," Slay said. "I didn't want to leave my West Virginia guys out. We want to build two of the best teams in the state, starting off with the best fifth grade team in the state and then the best seventh grade team in the state, then see what we look like on the national scale."
Slay announced the move last month. This week he announced the tryout date — this Sunday at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley. Tryouts for the fifth grade team will be from 1-3 p.m., with seventh grade tryouts scheduled for 3-5 p.m.
"For the fifth grade, we want to start practice right away once we pick the team. Seventh grade, I know they still have the season going on for them, so they are going to be a little behind as far as getting the team together with the middle school kids due to West Virginia starting their season a little bit later than most states," Slay said. "But we plan on getting started right away."
Slay won't be running things on his own. He is assembling a staff that consists of a who's-who of people who have greatly impacted the game in southern West Virginia.
"Of course we've got a great staff, with the Nabors brothers — Brian, Gene and Andre. Monty Wright is going to be helping us out, and also Chase Morgan," Slay said. "We've got a few other names in the hat that we've had conversations with and are narrowing that list down this week. We want to have the best of the best, as far as coaching and players. We've been real strategic about who we pick, because this is an opportunity we are not going to take for granted. We want these kids to be prepared both mentally and physically."
The first Under Armour tournament will be April 17-18 in Cartersville, Ga. Slay says the fifth grade team will play the preceding weekend "to get the cobwebs out."
Other stops include Hoover, Ala., and the nationals in Kansas City.
To schedule an appointment for Sunday's tryout, go to https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18919880.
"I hope these kids and parents realize the opportunity that they do have in front of them, because starting off at a young age like this and getting into the circuit only helps their credibility. It helps their recruiting. It helps their development," Slay said. "It's such a blessing for these kids to be able to have this opportunity. So I hope people understand, if you've got a fifth-grader or a seventh-grader, this is the place to be."
