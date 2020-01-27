The chance to see some of the best wrestlers in West Virginia in a unique setting awaits this Saturday.
The inaugural West Virginia Team Dual Championships will be held at The Greenbrier. One team representing each of the state's four regions in the two classifications will wrestle for the championship.
Wrestling will begin at 11 a.m. Weigh-ins will start at 8 a.m., and West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn will be the guest speaker at 8:30 a.m.
The event is sanctioned by the West Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association and is endorsed by the Secondary School Activities Commission.
"It has received a tremendous amount of support," said Brian Miluk, Greenbrier East wrestling coach and tournament organizer. "Even from the teams that can't make it because of schedule conflicts."
Qualifying for the tournament was based on last year's regional results.
"We took the top two teams from each region last year and they wrestled in dual meets," Miluk said. "If one of the top two teams had a schedule conflict they could opt out and we would bring the third-or fourth-place teams."
Reigning Class A state champion and 2019 Region 3 runner-up Greenbrier West is committed to the Class A Challenge at Ritchie County. In Class AAA, state champ Parkersburg South is hosting a quad with Huntington, Wheeling Park and Ohio power St. Edward on Saturday.
Herbert Hoover, third in Class AA/A Region 3 last year, took Greenbrier West's place in the qualifying dual and edged Independence 39-38.
In Class AAA, 2019 Region 3 champ St. Albans defeated runner-up St. Albans 48-31 to qualify.
Herbert Hoover will take on Oak Glen (Region 1) and Point Pleasant (Region 4) will meet Bridgeport (Region 2) in Class AA/A. St. Albans will battle University (Region 1) and Spring Mills (Region 2) will square off with Parkersburg (Region 4) in the first round.
The losing teams will meet for third place at 3 p.m. The finals will begin at 5 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber