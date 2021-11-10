Team comedian Smith signs with W.Va. Wesleyan

The Shady Spring volleyball team has business to take care of this weekend, but there was a slight pause Wednesday to celebrate the future of one of its players.
Senior Peydon Smith signed her letter of intent to play at West Virginia Wesleyan in Buckhannon.
“Honestly, I’m quite nervous because, you know, it’s college,” Smith said. “But I’m very excited and I know the atmosphere. The atmosphere – it’s my element and I can already tell I’m going to like it a lot.
“The coaches are very hard-working but they are also very supportive. They have these little jokes, and I love comedy. I always have to have that.”
Keeping it loose is one of the many traits Tigers coach Kelly Williams likes about Smith.
“Peydon is a player that has played since the third grade,” Williams said. “She has worked hard, and that serve has done amazing things. She has stepped up this year defensively, as well. Her defense has really evolved into something that is very beneficial to her teammates.
“She’s a great leader in a lot of senses. She’s a motivator, she’s got a nice, bubbly attitude. She’s just an all-around nice person and the kids love her. She’s funny as all get out. She’s a good girl. She deserves it.”
“I try to be (funny),” Smith said with a laugh.
Smith is averaging 2.9 digs per set and has a team-high 85 aces and 20.7 ace percentage for the Tigers, who are the No. 1 seed as the defending state champion and will face No. 8 Frankfort in the Class AA state tournament Friday morning.
Smith said she not only likes Wesleyan for its volleyball program, but also because she feels it will give her the best shot at being successful.
“I’m going to try to go into nursing and hopefully succeed,” she said. “But I really think I can do it because I have the work ethic for it. I think that’s the best fit for me right now.”
