It has been an interesting few days to follow the revolving door of the transfer portal when it comes to the major men’s sports at Marshall.
First the big one. Andy Taylor, a guard who averaged more than 20 points per game last season and was a first team All-Sun Belt Conference pick for Dan D’Antoni’s Thundering Herd men’s basketball team, is in the portal and looking for a new hoops home.
This one hurts. Marshall already lost the program’s all-time leading scorer in Taevion Kinsey to graduation and seven-foot freshman phenom Micah Handlogten to the Florida Gators via the portal, now with Taylor on his way out the door at the Henderson Center it puts the Herd in the position of having to replace its three best players from last season’s 24-win team.
Taylor has always been talented, but his star was overshadowed by Kinsey last season. That didn’t stop the Kentucky native from turning in his best season to date and emerging as a legitimate star player – not just a sidekick for Kinsey.
Now he’ll take that shine elsewhere, with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Indiana, Xavier, Louisiana State, Auburn, Florida State, Pitt, Louisville and Memphis (among others) reportedly interested in Taylor’s services.
Was Taylor tampered with prior to entering his name in the portal? Probably. That’s how this works now. What really makes this feel like a gut-punch to the Herd program is the timing. The transfer portal closes in just a few days, so wherever Taylor lands it does not allow much time at all for D’Antoni attempt to pull a rabbit out of a hat and find some production to replace what MU just lost.
The whole situation stinks, and unfortunately for the Thundering Herd it sure looks like 2023-2024 season could be a rough one.
Nnn
The other transfer portal news of note this week with Marshall was the addition of a quarterback with starting experience to the roster.
T.J. McMahon, who began his college career as a walk-on at Mississippi State prior to playing three seasons at Rice, announced a transfer commitment to the Thundering Herd. That throws an interesting wrinkle into the quarterback competition this summer.
McMahon appeared in 10 games in 2022 for the Owls, completing 160 of 266 passes for 2,102 yards with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions along with three rushing touchdowns. This is not the same as last season with Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi came in as the presumed starter and held that role until it was apparent he was very much not the guy to lead the MU offense. McMahon should challenge for the starting job, but it’s far from a done deal. Cam Fancher took over starting duties for Colombi last season and was not great, but did show some improvement down the stretch as he gained a little more experience.
It will be very interesting to watch this play out. McMahon’s previous work at Rice doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, but the same can be said for what Fancher did at MU last season. There are also the young guys – Cole Pennington and Chase Harrison – to consider. Keep an eye on this.
Nnn
We’re going to step outside the Marshall bubble to close this space this week. As I’m sure most of you have heard by now, West Virginia University men’s basketball coach went on a Cincinnati sports talk radio show on Monday and used a homophobic slur twice.
As of Tuesday afternoon, both Huggins and the school have released statements on the incident but the veteran coach and hoops hall of famer’s status at WVU remains in limbo.
I’m not here to stand on a soapbox and scream for someone else to lose their job. What Huggins said was inexcusable. His job is very difficult, but the easiest part of it has to be “don’t say slurs into a microphone” and Huggins did that twice on Monday. WVU athletic director Wren Baker and school president Gordon Gee are now faced with a decision of what to do about a now problematic legend in the Mountain State.
Huggins is a hard guy to fire. After Monday’s incident, he might be an even harder guy to keep around. And he has nobody to blame but himself.
