A Fayette County coaching veteran reached a big milestone Thursday night.
Steve Taylor, now in his 27th season as the girls basketball coach at Meadow Bridge, earned his 300th career win with the Wildcats’ 46-30 victory at Covington, Va.
Taylor has a career record of 300-187.
Under Taylor’s guidance, the Wildcats have won eight sectional championships and made two state tournament appearances as regional champions. The first came in 2003 — the team’s first-ever trip to Charleston — and the second was in 2010.
Taylor also coached the Meadow Bridge boys middle school team and estimates he won around 80 games.
Kierston Rozell led the Wildcats with 13 points. Sierra Simmons added 11.
Meadow Bridge (8-1) will host Hundred Saturday at 1 p.m.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 4, Sierra Simmons 11, Riley Roberts 8, Kierston Rozell 13, Kaitlyn Cooper 4, Abigail Cooper 2, Lillian Hayes 4.
Covington, Va.
Tyra Rose 4, Lauren Bragg 23, T. Stayton 3
MB 14 6 11 15 — 46
C 4 2 11 13 — 30
Three-point goals — MB: 4 (Simmons 3, Rozell); C: 2 (Rose, Stayton). Fouled out — none.
Summers County 56, PikeView 49
Summers County broke free from a game that was tied after each of the first three quarters to defeat PikeView 56-49.
Gracie Harvey, Abby Persinger and Sullivan Pivont all scored 10 points for the Bobcats (10-2), who will host Mercer Christian Saturday at 6 p.m. at Summers County Middle School.
PikeView was led by Riley Meadows’ 16 points. Jocelyn Hall added 11.
Summers County
Liv Meador 3, Avery Lilly 9, Gracie Harvey 10, Abby Persinger 10, Sullivan Pivont 10, Cheyanne Smith 7, Kaylee Jones 7.
PikeView
Hannah Harden 6, Brooke Craft 5, Cat Farmer 4, Haley Justice 7, Jocelyn Hall 11, Riley Meadows 16.
SC 10 9 11 25 — 56
PV 10 9 11 19 — 49
Three-point goals — SC: 1 (Lilly); PV: 0. Fouled out — SC: Harvey; PV: Craft.
Boys
Oak Hill 50, Hurricane 45
oak hill — Oak Hill overcame a 25-17 halftime deficit and defeated Hurricane 50-45.
The Red Devils got 16 points from Malachi Lewis and 12 from Jerimiah Jackson.
Hurricane was led by Jackson Clark’s 14 points. Mondrell Dean added 11.
Oak Hill will host Bluefield Friday night.
Hurricane
Jackson Clark 14, Mondrell Dean 11, Weston Smith 8, Daniel Spencer 8, Carson O’Dell 2, Bryson Murrell 2.
Oak Hill
Malachi Lewis 16, Jerimiah Jackson 12, Trevor Kelly 9, Omar Lewis 7, Cole Nelson 6.
H 6 19 5 15 — 45
OH 8 9 12 21 — 50
Three-point goals — H: 3 (Spencer 2, Dean); OH: 5 (Nelson 2, M. Lewis 2, Kelly). Fouled out — none.
Late Results
Girls
Mingo Central 37,
Wyoming East 36
Class AA No. 2 Mingo Central trailed by two to start the fourth quarter and came back for a 37-36 win over No. 1 Wyoming East on Wednesday.
The Warriors (8-2) had defeated the Miners 57-40 for their only loss on Dec. 22.
Addie Smith led Mingo (9-1) with 18 points.
East got nine from Cadee Blackburn and eight each from Maddie Clark, Kayley Bane and Abby Russell.
The Warriors will visit Bluefield Friday at 7 p.m.
Wyoming East
Colleen Lookabill 2, Maddie Clark 8, Kayley Bane 8, Abby Russell 8, Cadee Blackburn 9, Gabby Cameron 1.
Mingo Central
Alyssa Davis 6, Dalaney Grimmett 2, Madisyn Curry 2, Addie Smith 18, Jenna Sparks 4, Bella Hall 5.
WE 9 3 13 11 — 36
MC 9 4 10 14 — 37
Three-point goals — WE: 3 (Russell, Blackburn 2); MC: 1 (Smite). Fouled out — MC: Sparks.
Greenbrier West 53, Meadow Bridge 34
Maddie Fields scored 14 points, Ava Barclay 13 and Brilee Redden 12 in Greenbrier West’s 53-34 victory over Meadow Bridge.
Kierston Rozell led Meadow Bridge with 13 points and Riley Roberts had 12.
Boys
Nicholas County 75, Braxton County 53
Bryar Bailes scored a game-high 22 points as Nicholas County defeated Braxton County 75-53.
Ethan Collins added 14 and Jaxson Morriston 10 for the Grizzlies (4-4), who visit Midland Trail on Friday.
Braxton County
Ryken Ruthford 5, Lane Morrow 15, Riley Hunt 4, Zach Shaver 4, Landon Stewart 8, Matthias Garavoglia 9, Zander King 2, Steve Boggs 2, Jayson Short 4.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 4, Bryar Bailes 22, Trey Stump 4, Ethan Collins 14, Brycen Morriston 6, Isaiah Miner 7, Landon Hanna 2, Jaxson Morriston 10, Austin Altizer 6.
BC 11 11 14 17 — 53
NC 15 22 19 19 — 75
Three-point goals — BC: 5 (Ruthford, Morrow 3, Stewart); NC: 5 (Bailes, Collins 2, B. Morriston 2). Fouled out — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.