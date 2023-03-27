Shady Spring’s Colten Tate being on base must be something Tiger opponents hate to see. Not that he will be there long.
If you see him on the basepaths, chances are – very good chances – Tate will score.
Tate raced home on a wild pitch for the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the battle of two Class AA Top 10 teams with Nicholas County 11-1.
Tate has been on base 13 times for the Tigers, and he has scored 12 runs. So it was fitting that he scored the run that ended the game, and it was fitting that it came on a wild pitch. The teams combined for just seven hits.
Tate had one of the hits and scored twice and drove in two runs.
He said there was no way he wasn’t scoring on that passed ball.
“That was far enough to go. I knew I could get in there,” Tate said. “Coach J (Jordan Meadows) was telling me, ‘Passed ball, you’re there no matter what.’”
Meadows said Tate basically has a nose for the plate.
“The kid hustles, and that’s the thing,” Meadows said. “Once he gets on base, we know he can steal. He is probably one of the smartest kids we have out there. He just loves the game. It’s fun watching him play.
“Him, Jake (Meadows), Adam (Richmond), Cam (Manns), all those guys who have experience, they’re out there having fun on the base paths. I just tell them do what you can and let’s score some runs.”
Manns, in his second start of the season, though it was more like his first, didn’t need a lot of help. The senior allowed just two hits, none after the second inning, and he struck out 12 with two walks. Manns threw 83 pitches and 60 were for strikes.
His first start came two days after Shady lost in the Class AAA state basketball championship and he got a no-decision against Woodrow Wilson.
“The first start was kind of just a warm-up for me,” Manns said. “It was like tonight was my first outing. I’m pleased with it. Twelve Ks (strikeouts). I can’t ask for any better, and props to my team for putting seven runs on the board early.”
That the Tigers did in the second, after Nicholas had pushed across a run in the top of the inning.
Shady Spring sent 12 batters to the plate and six reached on walks. Five of those walks, to Tate, Meadows, Richmond, Manns and Parker Brown, scored. In all, Shady Spring scored nine runs by players who either walked or were hit by a pitch.
Nicholas County used three pitchers Monday, their No. 2 Ira Myott, lefty Andrew Triplett and Coleton Hellems. Triplett and Hellems are freshmen.
“Early on he (Mylott) was I guess not hitting his spots, and we were walking,” Meadows said. “But early on whenever we needed a hit, Cam hit one in the gap (a double scoring two runs), Tate hit one in the gap (a hit scoring a run), so we hit when we needed to. But we scored a lot of runs on walks and took advantage of what we needed to and when you have Cam pitching, if you minimize mistakes it ended up being a good day for us.”
“It’s that old adage, you can’t defend walks,” Nicholas County coach D.J. Martin. “A team as good as they are, you can’t help them out. We talk about lessons you can take from each game and that’s today’s lesson, you can’t help them out.”
The Grizzlies had seven runners reach base in the first two innings but could not get more than the one run, scored by Caleb Jarvis who reached on an error. Manns ended each inning with a strikeout.
“Any time you get an opportunity like that against a pitcher you’ve got to take it,” Martin said. “They’re going to be few and far between, because he is a great pitcher.”
Manns got stronger as the game went on.
“I feel like I wasn’t really warned up to start the game and I felt like I got warmed up in the second inning,” Manns said.
The Tigers offense has been good in a 4-1 start that has the team ranked No. 4 in the initial MetroNews poll of the season. The Tigers are averaging over 10 runs per game, a little better than expected after losing quality seniors and one of the top returning players, Tyler Mackey, out for the season with a knee injury suffered in football. Nicholas (4-1 as well) is No. 10.
“In that Princeton game (game 3) we really started exploding,” Meadows said of a 17-1 Shady Spring win. “We hit all the time in the offseason, we’ve got The Yard (indoor practice facility). They got that taste of going to states (the state tournament last year) and the underclassmen want to be a part of it and feel it. They are all there, they all hit and they want to have fun. We’re doing a pretty good job right now and hopefully we keep it up.”
NC 010 00 — 1 2 0
SS 072 02 — 11 5 2
NC: Ira Mylott, Andrew Triplett (2), Coleton Hellems (3) and Grayson Kesterson. SS: Cam Manns and Tyler Reed. WP – Manns (1-0). LP – Mylott. Hitting – NC – Kesterson 1-3, Caleb Burns 1-3), Caleb Jarvis (run), SS – Jacob Meadows (2 runs), Colten Tate 1-2 (2 runs, 2 rbi), Adam Richmond 1-1 (run 2 rbi), Cash McCal (run), Cam Manns 1-2 (2b, 2 rbi), Tyler Reed 1-2 (2b, rbi), Parker Brown (run), Sam Barnett (1-3 (w runs, rbi), Aiden Calvert (run), Brody Seabolt (run), Kaiden Helmer (run).
