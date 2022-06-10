TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute Rex hit four home runs off West Virginia Miners starting pitcher Andrew Talkington and went on to win 13-2 in seven innings Friday at Bob Warn Field.
The Rex homered for their first four runs, two in their first three at-bats. Brennan DuBose hit a two-run homer and No. 3 hitter Arturo Disla followed with a solo shot to put Terre Haute ahead 3-1.
Luis Hernandez launched another solo homer in the second to make it 4-1.
Terre Haute added five runs in the fourth to chase Talkington. Disla's second homer, a two-run shot, highlighted the inning.
Talkington (0-1) was charged with nine earned runs and allowed eight hits — five for extra bases — in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.
The Rex scored three runs in the sixth to set the mercy rule in motion.
Kevin Shea had an RBI double to drive in Eddie Leon in the first for a brief 1-0 Miners lead. Peyton Brown scored on Collin Jensen's single in the fifth for their other run.
Terre Haute starter Brennyn Cutts (1-0) worked 5 2/3 innings and surrendered five hits and two earned runs. He struck out nine and walked four.
The teams will meet again Saturday at 6:30 p.m.