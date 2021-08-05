Talent still abounds for Tigers

Things look positive on the surface for the Shady Spring golf team, which returns three of its top four individuals from last year's state championship.
Of course, that one missing guy was pretty good.
The Tigers will have to press on without Todd Duncan, the two-time Class AA individual state champion. Duncan just wrapped up the summer at the West Virginia Amateur and will now turn his attention to golfing at West Virginia.
"No matter what sport you're playing, you lose the best player in the state, it's going to hurt you," Shady Spring coach Greg Daniel said. "The funny thing about golf, in some ways it's easy to win a state championship and in other ways it's the hardest sport to win one. It's not like basketball. If you've got one really good player, you let him shoot half your shots. Your best player, your 2 player, your 3 player, your 4 player all play the exact amount of holes in golf.
"Losing Todd is a big loss for us and a big gain for WVU."
Still, there is plenty of talent to help Shady Spring make another run at Wheeling.
Junior Tanner Vest will lead the way for the Tigers in 2021. He had a busy summer, including the State Am this week. He was also fourth in the boys West Virginia Junior Amateur last month.
Vest, who was fourth in the state tournament last year, shot 39 and 36 in nine-hole matches to start this season and a 77 at the 18-hole Capital City Classic on Thursday.
"Tanner's a really good leader. He's a quiet leader; he leads by example," Daniel said. "I had to tell him today he needs to take a couple of days off. He's at the golf course 12 hours a day, every day. He needs to rest a little bit. That's what you want, though. You want the kids that are ready to play. He plays from daylight to darkness just about every day."
Senior Jordy Townley and sophomore Hayden Wood were the other members of Shady's top four in 2020 and are back this fall. From there, Daniel was greeted with a turnout of 14 golfers so he will have his options moving forward. That's up from three when he took the job in 2018, and the Tigers finished as state runners-up.
"We've got a bunch of young ones coming in, and there's some pretty good ones there," Daniel said. "I think we'll be OK."
He definitely values the depth.
"Last year it was like our 1 would come in and our 2 would come in and we would have a big lead on people, then as our other scorers came in it was starting to tighten up," Daniel said. "This year we've got Tanner Vest, which he is playing really well, and the other kids we've got are all shooting real competitive scores right now. It's more by committee this year."
"In the past we knew exactly who our top three were going to be every match. Now our 4 might be 3, or 4 might be 2, or 3 might be 2 or whatever. It gives you another scorer you can count on to pick from."
The Tigers will be back in action Tuesday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.
