It always fascinates me to hear the story of how people learned to deer hunt. Whether they learned on their own or where taught, why people started to hunt and still hunt today remains a great question with often a greater answer. Here is my answer.
I had the most incredible mentor to teach me and my best buddy how to bow hunt. He simply asked me one day if I would like to learn to shoot a bow. My answer was yes and the rest is history. We spent most of the summers of my youth shooting our bows, building treestands and basically learning and practicing the art of bowhunting for deer. We were super into it, and besides the sport of football, nothing else defined me more.
The hunts always took place on my mentor’s farm. We had identified bedding and feeding areas and the trails that led between them. We were always scouting for deer sign and constantly learning the movement habits of the deer on the farm. Treestands were hung and shooting lanes readied for bow season. In our minds, there was no greater sport or season in the entire state of West Virginia – and we were very successful and accomplished bowhunters at a young age.
It wasn’t until later in years did we understand that there was another deer season. Sure, we had heard of others going to buck camps with their families, but by that time of year we had already filled our freezers and hunted hard enough to be satisfied with the hunting season. All we really knew is during buck season is when most all other folks in our community started their deer season and it seemed late to us. To be frank, I knew nothing about rifle season and buck season. That is, until I was given permission to hunt my grandfather’s old family farm during the week of Thanksgiving.
We traditionally traveled to my parents’ hometown in northern West Virginia for the week of Thanksgiving. Both sides of the family converged and big family gatherings were held that week. My grandfather, knowing I liked to hunt and was an accomplished bowhunter, asked if my brother and I would like to hunt in the mornings before the family gatherings occurred. He opened the door to buck season and we stepped right through it.
We had the entire family farm to ourselves – me, my brother and my father who wasn’t a hunter but tagged along to get out of the house and a break from the in-laws. Since we lived almost four hours away from the farm, we only were on the land during the holiday week when we were actively hunting. In fact, I never even saw the farm during bow season. There were no scouting trips, no pattering for feeding and bedding areas, no treestands hung – we showed up once a year and walked through the gate and started hunting.
Through trial and error, and over many years, my brother and I figured out deer movement on the farm – both natural deer movement and movement caused by humans on the other neighboring farms. What we learned the most about the farm is how the contours of the land created bowls, funnels and trails that deer use when being pressured by rutting bucks or humans disrupting the deer’s natural movement from bedding to feeding areas. We knew every inch of that ground and year over year, we became very good at predicting deer movement and how to be in the best position to hunt them.
I hunt today because someone had the time, energy and effort to lend me a hand when I was young. They provided knowledge, access to land and the willingness to let a kid tag along. I am a hunter today because someone asked if I would like to go hunting. I am a hunter and it still defines me.