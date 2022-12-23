I was very fortunate — or perhaps blessed is a better descriptor — to have been raised in a community that cherished the culture of hunting and fishing. I have often been asked, “How did you become a hunter and someone who fishes.”
To be honest, the question has always stumped me, and I fumble for an answer every time. Truth be told, I never recall making a conscious decision to hunt and fish. I was simply raised during a time surrounded by people who lived the hands-on wildlife conservation lifestyle. I wish I could ask them why they started hunting and fishing, but like most things in life, you don’t have many do-overs when Father Time’s clock is always ticking, especially as you become older.
Maybe I can’t identify when or how I decided to spend my life chasing the craft of outdoor pursuits, but I can recall why. The answer to why is simple, clear and easily understood – someone took the time to take a kid along. Period.
Looking back now, I am amazed that people with busy lives of family responsibilities and work would sacrifice their time and energy on their days off to spend it afield with a kid in tow. And I am not just talking about once or twice a year; I mean nearly every time they went, I was invited.
You may be thinking I was a natural or the most well-behaved kid in town. Nope. I was a skinny, knobby-kneed kid who was timid. But when they handed me a bow or a fishing rod, by simply doing so they permitted me to give it a go just like the grownups. I cast the lure in the river just like them and I sat on a stand hoping a deer would present himself within the 20-yards bow shot range. Most of the early days, I was left empty-handed, whether I was fishing or hunting, but when I did land a fish or when I brought home fresh venison for dinner, there wasn’t a prouder kid or household on the planet.
My childhood was surrounded by smallmouth bass from the Elk River, trout in the mountain streams, deer and squirrels. That is all I needed back then. Deer were only pursued with bows early on and fishing from the bank was our go-to. Later in my adolescence, float trips and fly rods entered the picture and so was a muzzleloading rifle. Both equally changed my life and my career path.
Even today, I am reminded of those who chose to mentor me in the outdoor arts, and I try to honor them each season by continuing their efforts afield. For example, I choose to hunt for as many days as I can during muzzleloader season. Why? In some small way, it gives a nod to my hunting mentor, Mr. Monk, for showing me yet another skill in the deer woods besides bowhunting. I was a successful bowhunter at a young age, and when he introduced me to late-season hunting with a muzzleloader, I fell even more in love.
Last week, I was sitting on the ground when a deer walked into a clearing within range. I shouldered my muzzleloader, held a fine bead and touched the trigger as a cannon-like boom was heard and thick smoke filled the air. As I laid my hands on the deer, I gave thanks and thought of Mr. Monk — as I often do.
