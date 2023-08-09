When Woodrow Wilson football coach Street Sarrett’s brother Shaun, the assistant offensive line coach with the San Diego Chargers, was visiting over the summer, they happened to be in the Woodrow Wilson facilities building where some players were working out.
“Shaun called me over and he says, ‘Who is that kid, because he’s got ‘it’,” Street Sarrett recalled. “That’s an NFL guy telling me a high school kid has got ‘it.’ So that’s pretty special.”
He was Elijah Waller, the Flying Eagles’ Swiss Army knife.
And the rising senior does it all.
Waller plays multiple positions for Woodrow Wilson, on both sides of the ball. And he plays them all well.
That goes back to his days playing for the Southwest Bandits youth league, where he played all those positions — free safety, corner, running back, receiver and quarterback.
And he has done that since.
That he has “it is no surprise to his coach.
“He has got tremendous potential,” Sarrett said. “I don’t even think he’s scratched the surface.”
Sarrett said that Waller can, and likely will, line up at just about every skill position on the offensive side of the ball and can also play several defensive positions as well as special teams.
“He will line up at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, he’s played some fullback for us here,” Sarrett said. “He’s a guy who cares. He wants to make sure if we need a quarterback he’s there, a running back he’s there, a receiver he’s there. That says something about a kid like that who wants to be special.”
Just the way Waller likes it.
He fits the old-school skill mentality of the wide receiver who would play offensive line or nose guard if his coach asked him to do it.
“Everything is kind of the same, different ways with different plays, you just have to learn everything you can,” Waller said. “Any position you want me to play, I’ll play.”
Last fall, Woodrow Wilson had a stable of outstanding backs and senior quarterback Jay Jones, so most of Waller’s work was done at either receiver or on the defensive side of the ball, where he was fifth on the team in tackles with 35 and had a team-high three interceptions. He did have three receptions for 50 yards on a team that had just 21 completions for 303 yards.
Waller said that also suits his mentality.
“Any position on defense really, that’s just kind of my strong suit,” Waller said. “I’ll get out there and do what I have to do on offense, but defense is like second nature.”
Waller said the players behind the runners who helped Woodrow Wilson pile up 3,285 rushing yards in 2022, including 303 against Huntington in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs, learned from those veterans.
“With them being leaders, they were kind showing the JV how to go, get in the cut, get out of the cut, when to cut, when not to cut, simple things like that,” Waller said. “Whenever you have people like that it becomes like a moving train, and everybody keeps it going.”
And Waller is capable of being everything from engine to caboose.
Defensively, the Flying Eagles are making the switch to a 4-3 defense.
“I feel like it fits us better and allows us to stop teams better than we’ve done in recent years,” Waller said.
Waller said the team has to play complete games this year. It’s goal one when it comes to lining up with the top teams on the schedule and forget what has transpired in the past. With a new autumn comes renewed hope.
“Being able to play when it comes down to it,” Waller said.
“We’ve always had close games but in the second half we let (opponents) run away. In the second half we have to come out and keep playing. Honestly, we don’t care about those numbers last year. Coach always says that the front mirror is larger than the back mirror and there is a reason for that. Don’t look in the rearview mirror, keep looking forward. This year we are going to go forward, do our own thing, be our own Beckley football team.”
It’s not a stretch to say that Waller grew up in Woodrow Wilson football.
“I actually started coming here my seventh grade year,” Waller said. “Coming and working out with coach. So I’m kind of used to the system. Coach Ray had reached out to me and asked me if I wanted to come to a practice and ever since then I’ve been here.”
“He played for coach (Dave) Ray and coach (Dale) Stafford at Beckley-Stratton when they coached there,” Sarrett said. “He came up here and he rides with me to practice some days, rides home, been at my dinner table, we’ve done homework together. Elijah’s put a lot into Beckley football, and it really means a lot to him.”
Sarrett admitted he has a special bond with Waller because he has been around so long.
“Me and him are like water and vinegar some days, and some days we put our arms around each other and hug each other, but at the end of the day we love each other like father and son,” Sarrett said.
Would he play nose guard if Sarrett asked?
You bet he would.
“I’ll play it,” Waller said. “I never played it before, but my brother did. I’ll ask him for a nice couple of tricks to put up my sleeve.”
Waller is definitely a trick that Woodrow Wilson will have up its collective sleeve this season.
The Flying Eagles open the season hosting Riverside Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
