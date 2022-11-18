For all intents and purposes, Independence’s Judah Price sealed the Patriots’ 42-7 landmark victory against Fairmont Senior Friday in the Class AA quarterfinals with his 80-yard interception return for a touchdown Friday night in Coal City.
But perhaps it was sealed nearly a year ago, after the Polar Bears beat Independence 21-12 on a similarly cold night on Wheeling Island in the Class AA state championship.
“It’s honestly everything to us,” Price said after the game, in which he broke the state’s all-time modern day scoring record. “It’s been the kryptonite to us the last two years. We’ve been chasing something since we were little. We just overcame the biggest nightmare in our fantasy. It’s surreal, really. I’m at a loss for words.”
He was not at a loss for yardage or touchdowns, which he has provided in steady doses in breaking the regular season scoring record and now the modern-day all-time record. Price had four touchdowns, two after Fairmont fumbled back-to-back kickoffs in the third quarter and another on the interception return to give him 45 for the season. He now has 340 points, breaking the modern-day record of 326 set by Spencer Farley of Morgantown in 2004. The overall record is 359 by Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn of Elkins who had 359 in 1922.
Price rushed for 146 yards and now has 2,132 yards rushing, adding to his school record.
The fumbled kickoffs were big. When the Polar Bears fumbled to start the second half, down just 12-0, it set forth a chain of events that chained the game.
Price scored shortly after on a 1-yard run and Trey Bowers hit Dee Hypes for the conversion to make it 20-0.
Exactly two minutes later, after another Fairmont fumble on the kickoff return, Price again scored and added the two-point conversion, his 35th, to make it 28-0.
“I thought the fumbles were big and they gave us momentum,” Patriots coach John H. Lilly said. “It’s the bigger picture. It’s why we work so hard to get homefield advantage. These fans and the people who support us – the energy here is hard to explain.”
The defense was also huge in the victory.
Fairmont had several opportunities early in the game, but the defense stood up.
Polar Bears kicker Nate Flower missed a 40-yard field goal on Fairmont’s first possession.
On its next drive Fairmont got inside the Independence 10 but a couple of big defensive plays put the ball back at the 30 and Flower missed a 47-yard attempt.
“We did a few changes (on defense) this week, we stayed in nickel (defense) all night and we haven’t done that all year,” Lilly said. “I thought our coaches did a real good job this week game planning. Coach Grogg here will confirm we were bouncing back and forth whether we wanted to stay in our base defense or go nickel and we settled on nickel.
“Boy, did the kids play well. I’ll say this, the reason that worked is we had a lot of guys who are unselfish. At times we had guys who were starting alternating and taking turns instead of being out there all the time.”
Jordan Harvey had a career-high four sacks of quarterback Brody Whitehair.
Independence finally got going late in the first quarter and on the first play of the second quarter, on fourth down, Bowers ran for what looked like a first down, but he fumbled at the two and Trevor Bigelow recovered. Independence held and a shank on the punt gave Independence the ball at the Fairmont 29. Price scored from that distance two plays later.
Later in the half, Bowers and Cyrus Goodson took the top off the Fairmont defense with a 43-yard touchdown pass giving the Patriots a 12-0 advantage at the half.
“Last week we ran the ball a lot because it was raining but this week the coach told us we were going to spread it out and he gave me chances to make plays and I think I made them when it mattered,” Goodson said. “Coach kept giving me chances and I capitalized.”
“We were going trips and they were leaving Cyrus 1-on-1 and he’s the best receiver in the state, he’s going to get open for me and I trust him,” Bowers said.
Goodson finished with 138 yards receiving on five catches. Bowers completed 6 of 14 for 143 and he ran for 76 yards and a 43-yard score late in the game.
The Patriots next face North Marion in their second straight semifinal berth.
“I personally think we were the underdog,” Price said. “The only people who believed in us were the people in those bleachers and the people on the sideline. All week, believe, believe, believe, and that’s what you have to do to win. and the scoreboard says we won.”
Independence is now 11-0. Fairmont finished 8-4 but the loss was its first to a Class AA team since falling to Bluefield in the Class AA state semifinals in 2019.
