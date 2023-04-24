When Haley Sweeney was a freshman, some of her friends at Shady Spring decided they were going to play tennis, and they talked her into joining them.
Those plans ended up getting altered.
“They got quarantined the week of tryouts,” Sweeney said, “and I was just left out there by myself.”
Sweeney stayed with it, of course, and today finds herself as the Tigers’ No. 1 seed in singles. And, since Chloe Thompson is a senior, and since she was one of the friends who “left her out there by herself,” Sweeney persuaded her to give it another shot.
“She had talked about picking something up just because it’s (her) senior year. She wanted to do something fun,” Sweeney said. “And I kind of guilt-tripped her into how I came into that tryout even though she didn’t.”
“Sophomore year was the Covid year that we only go to school half a week, and we had just talked about it because we’ve always been pretty good friends — ‘Wow, we should play tennis,’” Thompson said. “Neither one of us had ever done outside sports. We just decided that would be something good to do together.
“Well, the week comes around for tryouts my sophomore year and I get quarantined for Covid. So I can’t come to tryouts. The coach told me, ‘You can come another day and try out by yourself, but it’s just going to be you.’ I was just like, ‘Man, I’m going to be too nervous to do it,’ and I said, ‘Haley, next year. Maybe next year.’”
That next year actually took two, but Sweeney and Thompson are making it count.
The volleyball teammates are together again on a different court with a different net, but success remains. They form the Tigers’ No. 1 girls doubles team and on Monday won a Coalfield Conference championship.
Being friends and teammates since elementary school has helped Sweeney and Thompson on the court. Their Coalfield victory raised their record to 12-2.
As a matter of fact, Sweeney said she knew the two would end up being doubles partners because of their closeness and because Thompson’s athleticism would allow her to pick the sport up quickly.
“We have fun and we help each other and encourage each other,” Sweeney said. “It makes it easier when you play with somebody who you just enjoy their company. I think that helps a lot.”
“The chemistry is crazy, just like in volleyball,” said Thompson, the No. 2 singles seed. “She was my setter all year, so it’s constantly like we already have that trust built within each other. Usually we don’t even have to communicate verbally to know where each other is or what we’re going to do.”
Their skills in volleyball also come into play. Shady Spring has built one of the elite programs in the state, playing for the Class AA state championship each of the last four seasons. Thompson was a sophomore and Sweeney a freshman when the Tigers won the title in 2020.
“It’s definitely more fast feet and quick movements than I’m used to in volleyball, and I feel like that’s definitely going to benefit me moving on to college,” said Thompson, who will play volleyball at Concord.
“It’s a lot of similar movements. The difference really is just within the techniques and different muscles you use. But a lot of the movements are similar to what I’ve been doing for so many years. This is my first year playing, so I feel like that gave me a head start.”
It was also reflected on the other side of the net on Monday. Liberty’s No. 1 duo of Emma Massey and Daisy Hatcher, who Sweeney and Thompson defeated 8-1 in the Coalfield title match, play volleyball for the Raiders.
“As far as footwork and movement, I think volleyball is the only reason we’re able to move as well as we do on the (tennis) court,” Sweeney said. “It’s different to play on this net; obviously it’s shorter. You still always want to go up there and just spike it, the same as if it was volleyball.”
As the season has progressed, the duo’s game has evolved.
“I’ve played longer than Chloe, so at the beginning I was more consistent at the baseline and she was more of our powerhouse at the net,” Sweeney said. “We alternate. We are both really consistent at the baseline. We can both get the job done at the net, too.”
Complete doubles results from Monday were not available at press time.
The singles portion of the tournament will start Tuesday at 4 p.m.
