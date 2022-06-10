INSTITUTE — Woodrow Wilson’s Keynan Richardson-Cook and Maddex McMillen have been longtime friends.
While players at North-South All-Star Classic football camp are getting used to rooming together, even many from the same school, it’s nothing new for the Beckley wide receiver and quarterback duo.
“Vacations, camps, trips,” McMillen said.
“Yeah, we’re kind of used to each other,” Richardson-Cook said.
But after this week, the two will go their separate ways, Richardson-Cook heading to Georgetown in the nation’s capital and McMillen down the road apiece from West Virginia State, site of the North-South camp, at Marshall.
“It’s kind of like that,” Richardson-Cook said. “I don’t know. I feel like maybe in the future if we can make it happen, we will, link up again. But now it is (the last time), but yeah.”
“I didn’t really think about it, but I guess it is the last time,” McMillen said.
It’s been a great career for the multi-sport stars from Woodrow Wilson, but nothing better than under Friday Night Lights where the combo last fall helped lead Woodrow Wilson to its first postseason berth since 2014.
McMillen completed 124 of 221 passes for 1,578 yards and 11 touchdowns and he rushed for five touchdowns. Cook caught 45 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns.
Most of those numbers are school records, as are their career totals.
McMillen completed 266 of 479 passes for 3,339 yards and 27 touchdowns and he had 11 rushing scores. Cook hauled in 86 receptions for 1,117 yards and eight scores and had 10 interceptions defensively.
Like most players, they have let the mind wander, allowing themselves to draw up some specific goals going into Saturday’s game which kicks off at noon at South Charleston’s Oakes Field.
But unlike many, the goals of Richardson-Cook aren’t individual specific as much as showing that overall, the state possesses more than just entertainment on a Friday night. Richardson-Cook thinks Friday is an opportunity to show these guys are talented and can play at the next level.
“I think a lot of people overlook West Virginia high school football,” Richardson-Cook said. “If all of us come together I think we can put the state on the map and put some of these players out here who maybe don’t have the offers they need. For me I just want to go out and play and have a good time.”
That’s probably one of the reasons some of the South players, especially those at the receiver they were watching, and some were looking forward to meeting the Woodrow Wilson standout.
“One guy I was looking forward to meeting was Keynan Cook,” Montcalm’s Devin Green said of Richardson-Cook. “He’s a great player and I know of him well from him playing up in Beckley. He’s a very talented receiver.”
“Keynan and Ty (Bartrum),” Pocahontas County’s Frankie Burgess said when asked who he was learning the most from this week. “Keynan is a nice guy, down to earth and a humble guy.”
McMillen echoed his teammate's previous sentiment.
“Yeah, just have a good time, play with everybody that we got to know of the last few days and the week and just have fun,” McMillen said.
The Beckley dynamic duo were asked if they were the Batman and Robin of the North-South camp.
“I think it’s more like two Batmen,” McMillen said.
And they hope their signal ends up a long pass-and-catch touchdown.
“We don’t really need to talk about it,” McMillen said.
“It’s just kind of understood,” Richardson-Cook said.