The first Friday night of the weekend is in the books, and naturally there are adjustments to be made.
As always there will be overreactions to the first week of the season and in most years it would be unmerited, though this season is different. With the next week not a guarantee, each game carries more weight as we work towards a potential postseason.
Still, several area teams have to be pleased with what they saw.
l Leading the Pack
Greenbrier West came into the season with expectations it would be one of the finalists in Wheeling. Behind Noah Brown, a preseason Kennedy Award darkhorse despite playing in Class A, those expectations were fair. Though the Cavaliers showed they’re more than just a one-trick pony. When Summers County loaded the box to stop Brown Friday night, quarterback Kaiden Pack mad them pay. The senior signal caller rushed for a 60-yard score, threw for a 55-yard score and picked off a pass on defense — all in one quarter.
He wasn’t the only contributor though.
Levi Weikle consistently moved the chains for the Cavaliers on the following drives in a 34-6 win. Add in Cole McClung who picked up first downs in short yardage situations and the Cavaliers have proven they can win with more than just one guy.
l Tigers reload
Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto has been adamant about how much he hates replacing a quarterback. He’s had to do so with Drew Clark, a two-year starter, graduating last year. Unfortunately he had to do so again when this year’s starter, senior Jared Lilly, was injured. Fortunately his newest signal caller — sophomore Cameron Manns, who was originally in the running for being the starter — answered the call Friday in Nicholas County. Manns was 11-of-17 for 185 yards in the air, tossing two touchdowns and rushing for another. Adding to Manns’ impressive debut was the fact the Tigers were already trailing 13-7 when he stepped in.
But Manns wasn’t alone.
Jadon Hershberger and Isaiah Valentine were terrors in the secondary last season. Hershberger opened last season intercepting four passes and Valentine had a pick six. This year their season openers were just as impressive. Hershbegrer hauled in seven passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns while Valentine had a rushing and receiving touchdown. Culicerto, a passing enthusiast, appears to be set up to successfully sling the ball all season.
l Let the good times roll
John H. Lilly was transparent when discussing how young his team would be. That doesn’t seem to be an issue at Independence. Junior running back Atticus Goodson turned eight carries into 188 yards and four touchdowns in just one half of football as the Patriots beat PikeView 71-0 in the most lopsided contest of the night. That’s a strong start for a player that was the Class AA second-team all-state captain on offense last season.
l Conquered
The Beckley-Greenbrier East rivalry has been lopsided on the gridiron, but the scales have tipped. Colby Piner, who sat out last season after being an all-stater as a sophomore, made up for lost time by scoring three first-half touchdowns. He wasn’t the only star though. Sophomore quarterback Monquelle Davis — who played some at quarterback last season — shined, tossing three touchdowns and rushing for another. Again, it’s too early to look into one win, but this one meant a lot for the Spartans. The contests haven’t been particularly close the last two years with Beckley taking both by double digits. Still, the Spartans have finished in the playoffs, something they’d probably prefer.
This could be the turn from a good team to a good program under Ray Lee. An example is what Gene Morris has built in Nicholas County — an expectation that the Grizzlies will be in the playoffs every year. With a strong, convincing win to open the season it looks like Lee has guided the Spartans to the point of making that leap.
l Bright spots
For the losers, there’s often some glimmer in the darkness. Summers County, despite not scoring a touchdown on offense, was able to largely contain Greenbrier West. That may not seem to be the case but the Bobcats’ offense turned the ball over four times and gave up three touchdowns with less than three minutes left in the first half. There’s hope in Hinton if the offense can get on track.
For Beckley, the bright spot was Hezekyiah Creasey, who ran for 154 yards. Had the Flying Eagles been able to limit their own mistakes — losing a touchdown to penalty and ending three straight drives in Spartan territory — the complexion of the game likely changes.
While Nicholas County may have lost, the game came down to the end — just as the last two against Shady have. The Grizzlies are in a position where they’re also replacing numerous starters, so while a loss is discouraging, having chance to win against another good team is reason for optimism.
l Color map
To say there have been inconsistencies in the color map that dictates whether or not a county gets to play a game each week would be an understatement. We went from orange counties not being allowed to play, to being allowed to play if all players and coaches were tested, to Monongalia County having its games cancelled hours before kickoff. When the latest map was released Saturday it was again an unwelcome sight for Fayette County, one of three counties in the area — Mercer and Monroe being the others — in the orange. That means that Oak Hill and Midland Trail, who were scheduled to play Monday, will lose that game and neither will be allowed to play Friday night either, leaving both teams with only eight games for the time being. Meadow Bridge also loses its game against Sissonville which was scheduled for Monday, as well as its Friday game.
It remains to be seen whether Gov. Jim Justice will again extend the same testing opportunities he did last week to orange counties, but if so the offer may be more enticing with no guarantee of a return to yellow anytime soon.
Email: tjackson@
follow on Twitter @TjackRH