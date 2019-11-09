Boys
Class AAA
Cabell Midland 0, University 0 (Cabell Midland won 4-2 in
penalty kicks)
The opening boys match of the 2019 state soccer tournament between Cabell Midland (15-4-2) and upstart University (17-6-1) took place under cold and icy conditions at Paul Cline Stadium thanks to overnight rains and freezing temperatures.
Battling through the elements, neither team could gain an advantage through the first period. University had the best chances to find the net, but Midland keeper, Cameron Grobe kept the game scoreless with two key saves.
The Hawks threatened again in the second half on two set pieces, but both headers missed the mark and the game went to overtime, scoreless.
Midland nearly ended the match in the first overtime on a free kick from Ryan Holmes, only to be denied by Hawks’ keeper, Timothy Bailey’s diving save.
With the game scoreless after two overtime periods, the match went to penalty kicks. Two huge saves from Grobe and the match deciding blast from Garret Shields gave Midland the win, 4-2 in penalty kicks.
Cabell Midland will battle George Washington today at 10:30 a.m. for the boys Class AAA state championship.
George Washington 3,
Hedgesville 0
Highly favored George Washington (22-2) proved again why it’s the team to beat in the Class AAA boys soccer championship at Paul Cline Stadium.
Looking to win their second state title in a row, the Patriots controlled the action from start to finish in a 3-0 win over Hedgesville (16-5-1).
The contest was a rematch of the 2018 state title game, won by the Patriots, 2-0.
After missing on a couple of good chances, George Washington broke the ice on a header from Robert Nunley. Nunley’s chance was setup on a cross from all-stater, Zak Abdul-Jalil.
The Eagles survived the half being out-shot, 13-2, but the Patriots speed and athleticism was too much in the final half.
Nunley converted his second goal in the 66th minute off a rebound from a penalty kick and Max Tretheway pushed the lead to 3-0 with 17 minutes left in the match.
Class AA/A
Fairmont Senior 2, Winfield 1
Bubby Towns scored the game-winning goal with 10 minutes left to play, lifting Fairmont Senior (17-3-5) past defending Class AA/A boys state champion Winfield, 2-0, in semifinal action Friday on Carter Family Foundation Field.
Billy Tobin had staked the Polar Bears to a 1-0 lead before Braxton Vanscoy evened the match for Winfield (19-2-4) with just over six minutes remaining in the half.
Fairmont Senior will be looking for its first state title since 2015 when it matches up with Robert C. Byrd in today’s Class AA/A state title game. The two teams played to a 3-3 tie in the regular season.
Robert C. Byrd 4,
Charleston Catholic 1
Charleston Catholic entered the state tournament with much of the publicity, however, Robert C. Byrd was the team making all the noise Friday in the Class AA/A boys semifinal on Carter Family Foundation Field.
Behind a hat trick from Khori Miles, the Eagles ran out to a 4-0 lead and went on to surprise the Irish in a 4-1 win.
Robert C. Byrd (18-2-1) wasted no time taking command on a header by Logan Parsons five minutes into the match before Miles scored his first goal in the 11th minute.
The senior standout made it a 3-0 game with just over nine minutes to play in the first half and completed the hat trick in the first three minutes after the halftime break.
Liam McGinley scored the lone goal for Charleston Catholic (19-2-3). Byrd finished runner-up in the state tournament in both 2016 and 2017.
Girls
Class AAA
Morgantown 2, Hurricane 1
Morgantown last won the Class AAA girls state soccer title back in 2011. Today, the Lady Mohigans will have a chance to duplicate that feat after knocking off defending state champion Hurricane, 2-1 in semifinal action at Paul Cline Stadium.
With just over five minutes to play, Morgantown’s Alyssa Weaver broke a 1-1 tie to send her team to the state championship tilt.
The Lady Mohigans led 1-0 at halftime after Sammie Brown drilled a header off a corner kick early in the match.
Hurricane (20-3) evened the score in the second half when Madyson Lunsford converted a turnover into a score into the right corner of the net.
The Lady Redskins did play without the state’s leading scorer, Bailey Fisher, who was injured in regional play.
Morgantown (18-2-1) will play Hedgesville today for the state championship.
Hedgesville 2,
George Washington 1
Hedgesville entered the Class AAA girls state tournament riding a stellar defense that hadn’t surrendered multiple goals in any match all season.
The Lady Eagles (17-1) continued their defensive dominance in a 2-1 win over George Washington (15-6-2) in the final game Friday at Paul Cline Memorial Stadium.
Caroline Burton scored the game-winner for Hedgesville before the break.
The meeting between Morgantown and Hedgesville in the state championship match today will be the first meeting this season.
Class AA/A
Oak Glen 1, Winfield 0
Battling the cold and the frozen field, Oak Glen (18-2-2) could manage just four shots against the Winfield (18-6-1) defense, but it was all it needed in a 1-0 win Friday at Carter Family Foundation Field.
After a scoreless first half, controlled mainly by Winfield, the Lady Generals missed on two great chances in the second half including Ava Hall’s blast that hit the crossbar.
The match was decided in the midst of a battle in front of the Winfield goal, when Oak Glen’s Phoebe Molish gathered up a loose ball and punched it in for the game winner with 14:50 remaining in the match.
Winfield would outshoot Oak Glen, 9-4, but could not find the back of the net. Oak Glen advances to the Class A girls state championship game today at 9:30 a.m against Charleston Catholic.
Charleston Catholic 4,
Bridgeport 1
The lone loss in the regular season for Charleston Catholic was a 1-0 decision to Bridgeport. The Lady Irish (20-1) avenged that loss in Friday’s semifinal round and advanced to today’s state championship game against Oak Glen.
Elizabeth Rushworth opened the scoring for Catholic just six minutes in, before Braelynne Sandreth scored the equalizer 10 minutes later for the Lady Indians (19-2-1).
The match stood tied until there was 22 minutes left to play when Lindsay Carr gave Catholic the only goal it would need to secure the win. The Lady Irish maintained the pressure and put the match out of reach with two goals from Bella Cinco down the stretch.
Catholic will look to break three year’s of frustration today after finishing as the state runner-up the last three years.
