CHARMCO – All season Webster County coach Mike Gray has been waiting for his young players to step up and take some of the workload off senior all-stater Rye Gadd.
On Friday night, he got it.
Buoyed by Conner Bell’s best game since his return four games ago, and the continued emergence of Rayden Triplett, the Highlanders earned a key 59-40 win against Greenbrier West.
Bell had 15 points and Triplett added 13 for Webster County as Gadd struggled shooting the ball and finished with 11 points. Gadd entered the game averaging over 31 points per game.
“That was the first thing I went over with the kids in the locker room tonight, Rye has 11 and we beat Greenbrier West on their own floor,” Gray said. “Connor Bell had 15 and it was just his fourth game back, so he had a good game. Ray had 13. It hadn’t happened this year. But we know now that we have kids who can step up. Rye is averaging 31, 32 and we laid on him a lot this season. Now we know what these other kids can do.”
It wasn’t necessarily a mystery to Greenbrier West coach Jared Robertson, whose team was playing its fourth straight game during along week.
“They are not a one-man team, they have some good young players,” Robertson said. “I got the tape of their Clay County game this morning and I said, ‘Great, Conner Bell is back.’ And Triplett is a really good player for them.”
While the scoring load was picked up, and a good bit of the rebounding by Bell as well, Gadd was still doing things to help his team. He continually led the break and got the ball to players where they could make plays.
“Rye Gadd is a phenomenal player, and he did a lot of other things for them tonight,” Robertson said. “I thought he was actually more of a presence on the defensive side to be honest."
Webster County twice answered the ball after huge runs.
The Highlanders scored the first 10 points of the game, when Gadd had five of his 11 points and led by 16-1 in the first quarter. He had seven in the first quarter, a dunk finishing off the 16-1 run.
But West, on a night when members of the 1992 Class AA state championship team were honored, including Robertson, answered that punch and cut the lead back to 21-18 in the second quarter.
“I thought we adjusted to their matchup zone really well toward the end of the first quarter and that gave us a chance to get back in the game,” Robertson said. “But it was a lot like our game with James Monroe. Two or three minutes left in the half it’s a couple points and at the half if its a 10- or 12-point game. We can’t give up that run and get us in a hole at the half.”
Webster County closed the half with a 13-4 run to lead 34-22 at the break. Triplett had a 3 on the run, and Dakota Blankenship had a three-point play and then beat the buzzer to end the half.
“I told the kids that West was not going to lay down, they were going to give us everything they had so we knew that (the Cavaliers') run was coming,” Gray said. “We weight it pretty good. And our sophomores really stepped up there.”
“We pressed in the first quarter,” Robertson said. “One, I just wanted to see how how our legs were (after four games) and how they attacked our press. Normally we are pressing three-fourths of a game. It was obvious we couldn’t do that tonight.”
Greenbrier West was led by the McClung brothers, sophomore Brayden finishing with 13 and senior Chase had 12.
While Gadd was stymied in the points department, he did a lot of other things for the Highlanders.
“He rebounded the ball well and he pulled defenders on him,” Gray said. “Whether or not he is scoring he is going to pull a double-team. A lot of shots we got were because of the defense Rye was drawing.”
Robertson said the honoring of the 1992 team, on which he was a starter on the team that beat Williamson 74-70 in the state tournament’s first double-overtime game, was a little bittersweet for him.
“We had a long talk after the game about that, and the biggest thing about that team was we were brothers,” Robertson said. “I said, ‘Here’s the thing. In 30 years, I hope you can call each other and go help each other out and be there for each other like I am with these guys.' Twelve guys on that state championship team, two of them is no longer with us. Coach (John) Estep is no longer with us. It’s bittersweet in a way.”
Webster County (9-3)
Riley Clevenger 3 2-2 8, Rye Gadd 4 3-5 11, Rayden Triplett 5 1-2 13, Connor Bell 7 1-1 15, Dakota Blankenship 2 1-1 7, Kyle McMillion 1 0-0 2, Logan Lickliter 1 0-0 3. Noah Miller 0 0-0 0, Peyton Amos 0 0-0 0, Zach McCourt 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24 8-11 59.
Greenbrier West (10-6)
Brayden McClung 3 7-11 13, Chase McClung 5 0-0 12, Kadin Parker 0 0-0 0, Ty Nickell 0 0-0 0, Chris Davis 0 1-2 1, Michael Kanode 2 0-0 4, Elijah Perkins 1 1-2 3, Dale Boone 3 0-0 7, Tanner Hagy 0 0-0 0, Russell Bryant 0 0-0 0, Jacob Nutter 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14 9-15 40.
WC 16 18 15 10 - 59
GW 7 15 9 9 - 40
3-point field goals – WC: 3 (Triplett 2, Lickliter) GW: 3 (Chase McClung 2, Boone 1 Fouled out – none.