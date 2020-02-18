Superintendent Bryant releases statement about Woodrow/East game

Greenbrier County Superintendent of School Jeff Bryant is standing by his coach, Gov. Jim Justice, who he says "regrets" his words.
A girls basketball game between Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson was suspended midway through the final period when an East fan caused a commotion with a Woodrow assistant coach.
About 15 minutes after play had been suspended in a rough, physical game, Justice called the Woodrow players "a bunch of thugs" in an interview with The Register-Herald.
Bryant said in a press release, "Coach Jim Justice has shared with me that he regrets through the raw emotions of that evening that his comments were misinterpreted and is sincerely sorry if it has caused sorrow and hurt for anyone."
"Thugs" is widely regarded as racially derogatory. Justice, in the days following the incident, gave his own definition of the word and then blamed a sports reporter for not telling him the word was racially insensitive.
Justice, as video of the incident shows, applauded as the Woodrow girls were lead off the floor for safety's sake.
"We all learn from our errors in life," Bryant said in the release regarding Justice's "thugs" remark.
"I have had the privilege of observing Jim Justice coach and mentor student-athletes for over twenty years with an attitude of love," Bryant said. "In no conceivable manner did Coach Justice know in his heart and soul that his comments after the February 11 game would be interpreted as racially derogatory."
Five Woodrow girls were suspended by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) for two games for leaving the bench area during a melee when their assistant coach, Gene Nabors, had been pushed to the floor and handcuffed by a state patrol officer.
Nabors suffered a broken left arm in the incident.
During a fourth quarter timeout, Nabors approached his administration concerning the conduct of a fan. The school's surveillance video obtained by The Register-Herald shows the fan saying something to Nabors as he was talking with Woodrow Wilson principal Rocky Powell and athletic director J.T. Payne.
Payne stepped in between the two as a Woodrow Wilson fan, later identified as Nabors' son Donte, came onto to the court. The elder Nabors then pushed Donte back as law enforcement approached. When Gene Nabors stepped in between his son and law enforcement, words were exchanged before Nabors was pushed to ground and later handcuffed.
Nabors has been cleared by the WVSSAC of any wrongdoing.
"Jim Justice has been, is now, and will continue to be a Champion of all youth," Bryant wrote in the release. "Jim Justice views all people as important and valued and a part of our human race, all youth and adults, regardless of who they are or where they live, as valued and loved.
"In hindsight, Coach Jim Justice has shared with me that he regrets through the raw emotions of that evening that his comments were misinterpreted and is sincerely sorry if it has caused sorrow and hurt for anyone."
Powell had a completely different reaction. In his own press release issued last Saturday, Powell said, "Immediately following the game and in the days thereafter, Woodrow Wilson High School students have been subjected to unfortunate and inappropriate remarks by the coach of the Greenbrier East High School girls’ basketball team."
“The remarks show complete lack of respect for our students and coaches,” Powell continued. “We are proud of how our players and coaches have conducted themselves in the last few days throughout these unfortunate circumstances.”
The governor also told The Register-Herald that the behavior on Tuesday night was unacceptable in high school sports and that he does not want students to lose sight of that message because he spoke in a heated moment and made a statement for which he would later have to address.
“What is wrong is, we had violence, and we had bullying, and we had disorder, and we don’t need that,” he said.
“We can’t have student athletes fighting the police. We can’t have violence and bullying. We can’t have that stuff. We just can’t.”
In his statement, Bryant addressed the timing of the statement and why it took so long to release one.
"Out of respect for all agencies involved, including West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, Raleigh County Schools, Greenbrier County Schools, and the West Virginia State Police, Greenbrier County Schools committed to the position that an official statement would be issued once all involved agencies completed their investigations, inquiry, and consequential decisions."
Bryant wants to move forward and figure out how the two schools and community can work together to prevent such incidents from happening.
"The Greenbrier East High School Girls Basketball Team is to be commended for their exceptional display of sportsmanship and decorum," Bryant was quoted in the release. "At no time did the East Girls Basketball Team leave their appointed bench areas during the disruption, chaos, and altercations that transpired during the fourth quarter of the game. The team displayed no involvement in the incident.
"The Greenbrier East student cheering section is to be commended as well for their exemplary display of sportsmanship and respect for maintaining their position in the bleachers and complying with all directives from school administration."
The superintendent also commended the State Police and B3 Security, as well as the school's athletic director and school administrators, who, in his words, "acted swiftly to assuage what could have become a significant event."
"Greenbrier County parents and the community play a major role in the support and success of athletics at Greenbrier East High School," Bryant said in the release. "The great majority of parents and community are to be commended as well for their positive support of student-athletes, regardless of school affiliation."
Bryan said he has spoken with Raleigh County Superintendent of Schools David Price, who "assured me that he would address this incident with Woodrow Wilson Administration, Coaches, and the Raleigh County School Board Office Support Team."
"Mr. Price and I agree that inappropriate behavior by adults, whether in a position of leadership, such as coaching staff or as spectators, cannot be tolerated in high school athletics.
"We will work hand in hand as two respected school systems to educate and plan for a future of interscholastic athletic competition that will personify the very best in all involved."