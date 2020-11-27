Super Six to move to Charleston

The Super Six is going back to Charleston, if only temporarily.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission decided Friday to move the high school football championships from Wheeling Island Stadium because Ohio County has largely remained in the orange category on the Covid-19 metrics map.
The Super Six will now be played at University of Charleston Stadium, the games' longtime home before moving to Wheeling in 1994.
According to WV MetroNews, the schedule will remain the same. The Class AA championship game will be played Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. The Class AAA game is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon, followed by Class A at 7 p.m.
There is the possibility of the Class A game not being played. Ritchie County, which automatically qualified for the title game after receiving a Covid-related by in the semifinals, may have to forfeit because the county is in the high-risk level. Ritchie was orange on the DHHR map Friday morning.
If Ritchie cannot play, the winner of Saturday's semifinal between No. 4 St. Marys and No. 8 Pendleton County will become the state champion.
