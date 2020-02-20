The Super Six is staying put.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Wednesday that high school football’s championship weekend will remain at Wheeling Island Stadium and be hosted by Wheeling Park High School through the 2023-24 academic year.
The Super Six has been in Wheeling since 1994.
“We sincerely thank Wheeling Park High School, the Super Six Committee, the many volunteers and the city of Wheeling for their years of support and assistance with the event,” WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said in a release. “We are excited and look forward to begin planning for the 2020 tournament.”
Next season’s Super Six is scheduled for Dec. 4-5.
In August, the Super Six South group was officially formalized with the main purpose of bringing the Super Six to Mercer County.
The group proposed that the event alternate between Mitchell Stadium, which was recently voted the No.1 high school stadium in the country in a USA Today poll, in Bluefield and Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton.
Bluefield has played in the last three Class AA title games, beating Fairmont 29-26 for the 2017 championship.