When Marshall joined the Sun Belt Conference, a lot of the talk focused on just how good the league’s East Division would be with the addition of the Thundering Herd as well as Old Dominion and James Madison.
Turns out, all that chatter was justified and it made for one heck of a ride to this weekend’s conference title game.
JMU finished at the top of the East standings, but because the Dukes are in their first season in college football’s top classification so they are not eligible for the SBC championship or a bowl game. That opened the door for Coastal Carolina to represent the East in the SBC title game. The Chanticleers were, for most of the season, clearly the top team in the league but an injury to multiple-time SBC Player of the Year Grayson McCall opened the door for JMU to blast Coastal last week and leapfrog to the top of the standings.
Marshall finished just behind those top two with a 4-3 record in SBC games. The Thundering Herd, of course, stumbled early and struggled to score points in winnable game that turned into losses against eventual West Division champion Troy and reigning SBC champ Louisiana. The other loss came to Coastal as MU spotted CCU 21 points in the first quarter and could not close the gap in a 24-13 loss.
Since then, however, Marshall has been perhaps the best team in the East. The Herd went undefeated in November and the once badly broken MU offense appears to have found its groove again.
Appalachian State, usually always a threat in the East, won on the road at Texas A&M and was riding high enough at one point early this season to host ESPN’s College Gameday. The Mountaineers somehow stumbled to a 3-5 record in Sun Belt play with league losses of four, 12, seven, seven and three last week in double overtime at Georgia Southern. App State was close in all of its losses but couldn’t make plays down the stretch.
Georgia State went 3-4 in the SBC and in the Panthers’ eight total losses had leads at some point in the second half in seven of them.
Even Georgia Southern and Old Dominion at the bottom of the standings were always feisty. There were no automatic wins in the East this season, and I think from the Marshall perspective that made the vibe to the season much more competitive and fun.
l l l
The Thundering Herd will have to wait until this weekend to learn its bowl game destination, but let’s take a look at what options are likely on the table prior to the SBC title game between host Troy and Coastal Carolina.
The SBC has bowl ties to five games – the New Orleans Bowl, the Cure Bowl, the Lending Tree Bowl, the Myrtle Beach Bowl and the Camellia Bowl. The league champion has historically gone to New Orleans, so let’s cross that one off the list for Marshall, and also don’t forget the SBC has more teams eligible than it has bowl ties — so someone is going to be bowling outside of the five games listed.
247Sports currently predicts the Thundering Herd will take on old Mid-American Conference rival Ohio in the Lending Tree Bowl hosted at South Alabama’s stadium in Mobile on Saturday, Dec. 17. USA Today has MU going up against Buffalo, another old MAC rival, in the Lending Tree Bowl.
Sports Illustrated has Marshall versus Coastal Carolina, both listed as “at-large” teams, in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, but that isn’t going to happen. Let’s just ignore it and pretend for SI’s sake that prediction was never made.
Athlon Sports predicts a Marshall-Connecticut clash at the Cure Bowl in Orlando on Friday, Dec. 16. Yahoo, meanwhile, has the Herd as an at-large entrant in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23 against Duke at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium.
Of those, I like the game against Duke the best. Ohio games are always fun for fans, but a shot at another “big” school from a Power Five conference in a bowl game is better.
l l l
When Marshall men’s basketball lost its opener at Queens University, I wrote that it appears the Herd were on the way to another mediocre season at best.
There is still a lot of basketball to be played, but since that loss Marshall has stepped its game up and been pretty impressive in rattling off five consecutive wins. Credit where it is due, MU coach Dan D’Antoni found the formula to gets things back on track.
And it’s a good thing, because with one possible exception the cakewalks are over for Marshall.
The Thundering Herd enters the most difficult portion of its non-conference slate starting Wednesday evening with a visit from Akron. MU then hosts rival Ohio on Saturday before taking on Duquesne, Robert Morris, UNC-Greensboro and Toledo.
If D’Antoni and the Herd can get through that stretch unscathed or at least with minimal damage, maybe this Marshall team will be one to keep an eye on in the Sun Belt.
