When Marshall joined the Sun Belt Conference, it was a move clearly made with football in mind and basketball not an afterthought but also not exactly steering the ship.
Conference USA was no juggernaut in basketball, in fact far from it, but the view on Sun Belt hoops was that it was still a lesser league than C-USA. Fast forward to the present, and some SBC teams – including the Thundering Herd – are making the most of the non-conference schedule and making some positive noise for Sun Belt basketball
Marshall, of course, lost its season-opener at Queens University but is unbeaten since. That streak has the Thundering Herd shooting up in the NCAA’s NET rankings – the tool used to evaluate a team’s resume come tournament time.
MU is one of three Sun Belt Conference teams to appear in the Top 60 of this season’s initial NET rankings and all three are programs making their SBC debuts this season. Southern Miss checks in at No. 31, while James Madison sits at No. 40. Marshall, meanwhile, comes in at No. 59. Not bad, right? For comparison’s sake, Conference USA has two teams – Florida Atlantic at No. 24 and UAB at No. 55 – cracked the NET Top 60.
For Marshall, it is the start, not the culmination, of head coach Dan D’Antoni’s master plan. The veteran Herd coach designed this season’s schedule to push the team but also provide plenty of opportunity for them to build confidence going into conference play.
Count me among the doubters when the season began and even more so after that ugly loss at Queens, but since then D’Antoni’s plan has worked perfectly.
Taevion Kinsey has been fantastic, and Andrew Taylor has been as well. Kinsey currently leads the Sun Belt in scoring at 20.5 points per game, while Taylor isn’t far behind at 19.4 points per game. Kinsey is also tied for the league lead with 5.4 assists per game, with Taylor tied for fifth in the SBC at 4.8 assists per game.
They aren’t the only ones who have stepped up for this Marshall team so far this season. Newcomer Kamdyn Huffman, a VMI transfer brought in for his ability to hit 3-pointers, has delivered. Huffman leads the SBC with 28 3-pointers made (3.5 per game). Freshman big man Micah Handlogten, listed at 7-foot-1, is second in the Sun Belt at 9.9 rebounds per game.
This group and D’Antoni proved me wrong when I said they appeared to be on the way to another disappointing season of Marshall basketball. The job is far from done, but after the bump in the road to start the season Marshall has far exceeded expectations. and the really fun thing is this team feels like it is still getting better. Sun Belt play should be a blast.
Marshall drew Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, which immediately brings back memories of the last time the Thundering Herd and the Huskies hooked up in the postseason.
UConn and Marshall previously met in the 204 St. Petersburg Bowl, a 16-10 win for MU. The Herd was heavily favored in that game, coming in with 9-3 record while the Huskies just slipped into the bowl picture at 6-6.
In the game, Marshall had a fight on its hands. Tight end Ryan Yurachek caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Chase Litton in the first quarter then held on as three Nick Smith field goals provided the difference.
This time around, the situation leading into the game is somewhat similar. Marshall is rolling into Myrtle Beach on a four-game win streak, while UConn is again 6-6. The Huskies lost last time out, falling 34-17 at Army, but do have some decent wins on their resume. UConn beat Liberty 36-33 on Nov. 19, got a Power Five win against a bad (like, really bad) Boston College team in late October and also owns a victory over eventual Mountain West Conference champion Fresno State.
The Herd and Huskies will meet on the teal turf at Coastal Carolina’s Conway Stadium on Monday, Dec. 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Cover your eyes, Marshall soccer fans.
The Thundering Herd men were knocked out of the NCAA tournament by Indiana with a 1-0 loss in Bloomington in a game Marshall had chances to win. Now the Hoosiers have advanced to the College Cup – soccer’s version of the Final Four – along with Pitt, a team the Thundering Herd beat this season, Creighton and Syracuse.
The feeling from this sportswriter is Marshall was just as good as any of those teams this season, and although the Herd had a fine season seeing those four in the College Cup is a bitter pill to swallow. The 2022 season didn’t have to end with a national championship to be viewed as a success in Huntington, but it still feels like one that possibly got away.
