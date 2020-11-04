HINTON — In a match of momentum swings, Summers County finished strong.
The Lady Bobcats advanced to the Class A Region 3, Section 2 volleyball championship, downing Montcalm 3-1 Wednesday night.
After going up 2-0 in the match and 15-9 in the third set — their largest lead of the night — the Lady Bobcats dropped the set 25-23 and started the fourth set down 9-4, prompting Summers head coach Kelly Brogan to call a timeout.
“I told them we were letting too many balls hit the floor,” Brogan said. “And we better move and get after it. I asked them if they wanted to win or go home. I think sometimes we get a little nervous and no one wants to be the one to make a mistake and we’ll have those balls that will hit. I just try to motivate them. We have to get a pass, a set and a hit so we try to get that to set in and it did there.”
The advice worked as Summers rallied to cap the match with a 25-16 win in the set.
Rallies weren’t uncommon throughout the match.
In the first set the Lady Bobcats pulled away to win 25-20 after tying at 15 and overcame a 14-11 deficit in the second to win 25-22, using their size advantage up front in the form of Grace Harvey and sisters Gavin and Sully Pivont.
“Gavin was off a little at first and was reluctant to hit but she got going,” Brogan said. “They all played big. Montcalm is good at covering the floor so we had to get a kill to try and score so they all three played big and covered for us.”
Down 15-9, the Lady Generals rallied in the third set, running off five straight points to eventually go up 22-21 before closing 25-23 to get back in the contest.
“I told them the same thing I always tell them, that that they have what it takes,” Montcalm head coach Tara Fortune said. “All they had to do was put it together. I think sometimes we’re counted out too early and teams forget about that fighting spirit, so we come out and battle and take people by surprise and I think that’s how that third set went our way.”
Momentum continued to favor the visitors into the fourth set, but Summers rallied from a 10-5 deficit to take the lead at 12-11. Afterward, the Lady Bobcats led by at least two points throughout the decisive set, winning 25-16.
Summers County will host the championship against James Monroe today at 6 p.m. The Mavericks handed the Lady Bobcats one of their six losses this season, beating them 3-2 on Sept. 24 in Lindside.
“We went through a five-set thriller with James Monroe at their place,” Brogan said. “We were up on them in the fifth set and I thought we were going to pull it out and they tied it at 15 and came back. They’re just tough. They don’t have any weak spots and have a pretty big middle that was hard on us. She was blocking well and we weren’t getting much offense against her. We were always on our heels, trying to find holes and couldn’t really get our offense going. It was a tough game and we’ll have to be our best to defeat them.”
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Sectional Tournaments
Class A
Region 3, Section 1
all games at higher seed
Monday, Nov. 2
No. 3 River View d. No. 6 Mount View 3-0 (no set scores available)
No. 4 Montcalm d. No. 5 Meadow Bridge 3-0 (no set scores available)
Wednesday, Nov. 4
No. 2 James Monroe d. River View (no scores available)
No. 1 Summers County d. Montcalm 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16
Thursday, Nov. 5
Championship, James Monroe at Summers County, 6 p.m.
Region 3, Section 2
at Greenbrier West HS
on two courts
Monday, Nov. 2
6 p.m.
Game 1: No. 4 Webster County d. No. 5 Richwood 25-21, 25-15, 25-22
Game 2: No. 2 Greenbrier West d. No. 3 Charleston Catholic 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
8 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian d. Webster County 22-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9
Game 4: Charleston Catholic d. Richwood 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Wednesday, Nov. 4
6 p.m.
Game 5: Greater Beckley Christian d. Greenbrier West 17-25, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 15-10
Game 6: Charleston Catholic d. Webster County 25-13, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13
8 p.m.
Game 7: Greenbrier West d. Charleston Catholic 25-18, 25-9, 25-14
Thursday, Nov. 5
6 p.m.
Game 8: Greater Beckley Christian vs. Greenbrier West, championship
8 p.m.
Game 9: Rematch, if necessary
Class AA
Region 3, Section 1
all games at Shady Spring HS
Monday, Nov. 2
5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Nicholas County d. No. 5 Liberty 3-0 (no set scores available)
Wednesday, Nov. 4
on two courts
5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Herbert Hoover d. No. 3 Independence 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10
No. 1 Shady Spring vs. Nicholas County 25-7, 25-8, 25-9
7 p.m.
Championship
Shady Spring d. Herbert Hoover 25-11, 25-11, 25-15
Region 3, Section 2
Thursday, Nov. 5
Bluefield at PikeView, best of 3, 5:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Region 3, Section 2
Thursday, Nov. 5
all games at Woodrow Wilson HS
5 p.m.
Game 1: No. 2 Woodrow Wilson vs. No. 3 Princeton
7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 1 Greenbrier East vs. No. 4 Oak Hill
9 p.m.
Game 3: Championship