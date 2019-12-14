Summers swarms Raiders

HINTON — Summers County head girls basketball coach Chad Meador recalled a philosophy Saturday night told to him years ago by former legendary Lady Bobcats head coach Wayne Ryan.
The philosophy was, “When the game seems out of control, we are typically in control.”
That philosophy was on full display in the J.T. Rogers Oil Classic championship game Saturday night, guiding Summers County past River View 68-46.
“Like I have said before, our first goal of the season is to win our tournament,” Meador said. “A lot is done behind the scenes to make this a quality tournament and we had three other quality teams this year. The exclamation point on this weekend is to win.”
Coming into the game, Meador had some serious concerns about the Lady Raiders, who were strong inside.
“Yesterday, we watched them play against Shady Spring. We were very concerned with their physicality, their rebounding ability and we were concerned about their shooters on the perimeter,” Meador said. “We knew if we made it a half court game, we would lose.
“We pressed for 30 minutes of this game and we had to,” he continued. “We are not going to be bigger than maybe 90 percent of the teams we play, so we have to play fast and keep getting in better game shape. I thought our pressure defense was pretty good tonight.”
Jenna Atwell didn’t ease Meador’s concerns when she put River View up 3-0 with a quick corner 3 on the first possession. Summers answered back with a 3-pointer from Taylor Isaac and a bucket from Bethani Cline, off a nice assist from Gavin Pivont’s penetration.
The Summers pressure began to lead to some easy chances and the Lady Bobcats spurted out to an 18-7 lead with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.
The Lady Raiders refused to go away and began to find success with their power inside, cutting the lead back to four midway through the second quarter.
Isaac restored order for Summers County when she scored eight straight points, including a 3 that looked to come from downtown Hinton, pushing the lead back to 11.
Isaac would score 20 in the first half to keep River View at bay and finished the night with 31 total points.
“I give all the credit to my teammates,” Isaac said. “Running our sideline break is the key to everything. The other team scores and we bust our butts down the floor and in five seconds we have a layup. We are moving the ball well and we are starting to handle the pressure. Our defense is really picking up and that has helped us.”
The game got away from River View in the last minute of the half and the first two minutes of the second half.
With Pivont and Isaac sitting the final minute of the half to prevent more foul trouble, the Lady Raiders had a chance to cut into the lead. However, missed foul shots and turnovers kept the lead at 11 points when the halftime horn sounded.
To open the second half, Summers came out on fire defensively. With turnovers leading to offense, Summers quickly ran off eight points to build a 19-point lead.
A free throw from River View stopped the bleeding momentarily, but a kick out 3-pointer by Isaac pushed the lead to 21 points.
The Lady Raiders would only get as close as 15 the rest of the way and Summers led by as many as 23 on two occasions.
For River View head coach Gehrig Justice, the pressure was not as much an issue as his team’s struggles near the basket.
“We missed too many easy shots,” Justice said. “We missed at least 10 shots on layups and putbacks. The 20-point difference is right there. We knew their pressure was going to be tough, but I thought we did OK with it. Just the foul shots and the easy looks got us. We battled. I am OK with what we did tonight.”
Pivont added 17 points battling the physical play inside from River View, but Meador also pointed to the help his two big scorers got as keys to the win.
“They have been doing that for a couple of years now, carrying the load,” Meador said about Pivont and Isaac. “I will say this, I was asked who would be that third scorer for us this year. There is not going to be a third scorer. It is going to be a collective measure. Twenty points tonight was collective work from six other people. That is a tremendous improvement from last year.”
Pivont and Isaac were named co-MVPs of the tournament, while River View’s Calhoun and Demi Lester joined Cline, Maggie Stover and Riley Richmond from Summers on the all-tournament team.
l l l
In the consolation game, shady Spring jumped out to an eight-point first-quarter lead and went on to hold off a pesky Webster County squad 47-42.
Kierra Richmond led the Lady Tigers with 22 points, while Kellie Adkins added 12.
Sydney Baird led the Lady Highlanders with 21 points.
Richmond, Baird and Shady Spring senior Kacey Poe were named to the all-tournament team.
River View
Kristen Calhoun 17, Chloe Mitchem 1, Demi Lester 17, Jenna Atwell 5, Trish Lester 6.
Summers County
Brittani Cline 5, Taylor Isaac 31, Gavin Pivont 17, Cheyenne Graham 3. Maggie Stover 5, Riley Richmond 7.
RV: 14 10 13 9 — 46
SC: 20 15 17 16 — 68
3-point goals: RV: 4 (D. Lester 3, Atwell); SC: 5 (Isaac 4, Pivont). Fouled out: None.
Webster County
Rosie Wright 9, Natalie Snyder 6, Sydney Baird 21, Madison Hamrick 6. Totals: 42.
Shady Spring
Kierra Richmond 22, Kacey Poe 6, Brooklyn Gibson 2, Liv Talbot 2, Kellie Adkins 12, Brooke Lipford 3, . Totals: 47.
WC: 9 8 13 12 — 42
SC: 17 6 8 16 — 47
3-point goals: WC: 3 (Baird 3); SS: 1 (Richmond). Fouled out: SS (Tabit).