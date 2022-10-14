Summers County's Drake Cole runs for a touchdown during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers stronger down stretch in win over Meadow Bridge (With Gallery)
By Steve Keenan The Fayette Tribune
MEADOW BRIDGE — Two teams sorely in need of traction simply to remain in the Class A playoff hunt squared off at Frank Arritt Stadium Friday.
After an entertaining four quarters, the Summers County Bobcats got the best of neighboring rival Meadow Bridge 36-26 to keep their playoff push going and put a damper on Meadow Bridge's homecoming celebration.
"Every win from here on out is a big win," said Summers County head coach Josh Evans, whose team entered at tri-No. 23 in Class A and improved to 4-3 with the victory.
1 of 17
101522 meadow bridge 01.JPG
Summers County's Brandon Isaac gets ready to make a pass during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 02.JPG
Summers County's Ryan Oliveros tries to get past Meadow Bridge's Conner Mullins during Friday's game at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 03.JPG
Summers County's Willie Dodson is brought down by Meadow Bridge's Kaiden Sims during Friday's game at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 04.JPG
Summers County fans react during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 05.JPG
Summers County's Drake Cole runs for a touchdown during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 06.JPG
Summers County cheerleaders dance during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 07.JPG
Meadow Bridge's Conner Mullins tries to get past Summers County players during Friday's game at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 08.JPG
Meadow Bridge's Conner Mullins tries to get past Summers County players during Friday's game at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 09.JPG
Meadow Bridge's Kaiden Sims celebrates a touchdown with Braydon Thomas during Friday's game against Summers County at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 10.JPG
Meadow Bridge's Kaiden Sims is brought down by Summers County's Franklin McClaugherty during Friday's game at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 11.JPG
Summers County players try to take down Meadow Bridge's Kaiden Sims during Friday's game at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 12.JPG
Meadow Bridge's Conner Mullins takes down Summers County's Brandon Isaac during Friday's game at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 13.JPG
Meadow Bridge cheerleaders perform during Friday's game against Summers County at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 14.JPG
Meadow Bridge fans Burton Sims holds granddaughter Ava Sims as they cheer for her brother playing on the field during Friday's game against Summers County at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 15.JPG
Meadow Bridge's Kaiden Sims takes down Summers County's Tyson Adkins during Friday's game at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 16.JPG
Summers County's Brandon Isaac tries to get away from Meadow Bridge's Seaton Mullins during Friday's game at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
101522 meadow bridge 17.JPG
Summers County cheerleaders dance during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge at Meadow Bridge High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Meadow Bridge vs Summers Co
"The numbers game kind of got to us," said Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard, whose team played short-handed and seemed to tire as the game progressed. "We only played 12, and we're down to 18.
"They had a few more fresh legs out there, and they penetrated and stopped us on two fourth-and-short situations there."
Meadow Bridge knotted the game at 20-all midway through the third period on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Conner Mullins to Brycen Sawyers, followed by the conversion run from Kaiden Sims. That equalizer was set up by a defensive strip and fumble recovery by Meadow Bridge's Seaton Mullins.
However, the Summers County defense stiffened on two later Wildcat possessions, forcing the hosts to turn the ball over on downs twice in the second half and converting both situations to scores, one on a 26-yard burst by Tyson Adkins and the other on a 14-yard gallop by Drake Cole. The latter TD, followed by Duke Dodson's two-pointer, elevated the Bobcats into a 36-20 lead with 4:24 left in the contest.
"Our defense has been great all year," said Evans. "In wins and losses, they've been playing great. They bailed us out several times, and we appreciate that.
"Offensively, we did some really good things at times, and we did some really bad things at times, unfortunately. Just some stuff we've got to clean up. Every week right now is a playoff game for us."
Seaton Mullins scored the final TD of the game on a 3-yard burst with 1:32 to play, capping a drive that included a 41-yard pass from him to Conner Mullins.
Two backs surpassed the 100-yard rushing barrier (Cole with 111 yards and two touchdowns and Adkins with 100 yards and one TD) as Summers County defeated their rivals.
Summers County quarterback Brandon Isaac had a solid game, going 10-of-16 for 153 yards, one TD and one interception.
The Bobcats got a little cushion as the first half wound down when Benjamin Lane adjusted and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Isaac, pushing the Bobcat lead to 20-12 with 25.4 seconds left. Two big passes ignited that drive — a 28-yard pickup across the middle from Isaac to Ryan Oliveros and a 10-yard connection between Isaac and Adkins on a shovel pass with Isaac in the grasp of a Wildcat defender.
Meadow Bridge got an interception from Dakota Hayes and faced a fourth-and-goal at the Summers 5 on the previous possession but came up empty.
The Wildcats started the game with a bang as Sims found a seam — and daylight — en route to a 66-yard kickoff return to paydirt to give the hosts the early lead.
Cole answered with a 13-yard TD for the visitors, and Summers got a 6-yard score from Dodson to go ahead 14-6 as the first quarter wound down.
The 'Cats kept up the pressure, though, and Sims galloped 43 yards to the end zone to make it 14-12 with 2:11 left in the first. That possession was aided by two Summers County offsides flags.
Meadow Bridge (2-5) hosts Class A co-No. 11 Montcalm next Friday, while Summers County will entertain Pocahontas County next Friday.
After the Montcalm contest, Meadow Bridge hits the road to play Sherman and Gilmer County to close the regular season.
Following next week's matchup with the Warriors, the Bobcats will face Class AA co-No. 7 Clay County and Class A No. 3 James Monroe to finish up the regular season slate.
