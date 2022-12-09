hinton – Struggling to make a stop against Midland Trail in the first half and trailing by 12 at the break, Summers County made an interesting adjustment.
The Bobcats went to a 2-3 zone and it proved to be key in the Bobcats’ opening-night 49-47 victory against the Patriots.
“Down 12 at the half, switch to a zone and make the comeback, how many times does that happen?” Summers County coach Robert Bowling said.
Midland Trail coach Curt Miller knows of one, and it is one too many for him.
“We really never moved the ball at all,” Miller said. “If you only use one side of the court the zone doesn’t really have to be that effective to work. I feel like we gave one away tonight. Of course, if you go 7 of 18 from the free throw line you aren’t going to beat many people.”
And especially not those with a player who has played in high pressure situations like Summers County’s Michael Judy, a transfer from Greater Beckley Christian, where he helped the Crusaders make it to the state championship game last season.
He wasn’t in the starting lineup for Summers County, but he was in the lineup when it counted, nailing two critical 3s in the fourth quarter.
Judy stayed the second half with a 3 ball that cut the deficit to 39-38. That was part of a 10-2 run that started with a Ferrell Mann 3 in the third with the Bobcats down nine.
Mann and Sonny Whitt and Ethan Eerenberg had a two in the third ahead of Judy’s 3 in the fourth.
Matt Light and Cody Harrell, who combined for 32 of the Patriots’ 47 points, kept the Bobcats at bay but Judy gave the Bobcats the lead for good with another 3.
“We remember him from Greater Beckley and our scout on him was yes, he is a bigger kid but he can also shoot it and you have to get in his face,” Miller said. “We had two possessions where we weren’t around him, didn’t get a hand in his face and he did what he does. Two big shots by that kid. You can’t just leave him out there without a hand in his face.”
Bowling said that the play that stood out for him as far as Judy was a rebound after the 3.
After he put the Bobcats up 45-43, he grabbed a rebound on the other end that led to a big Cruz Testerman basket to make it 47-43.
“That rebound was just huge,” Bowling said. “The way the game was going we really needed a stop right there and he skyed over a couple of their guys on their end to get that rebound and it was huge.”
Summers outrebounded the Patriots 30-11 in the second half.
Trail had taken a 12-point lead by getting to the basket in the first half. The zone, while not necessarily packed in, closed those gaps, and forced the Patriots to try to shoot the Bobcats out of it but they couldn’t do it, hitting just 4 of 22 from 3-point range. All those 3s came in the first half.
The Bobcats played zone 90 percent of the second half, Bowling said.
Testerman had 15 points to lead Summers County and Brandan Isaac added 10. Judy had seven points and seven rebounds.
Trail still had a chance late, but two missed free throws on four attempts allowed Trail to cut the lead to 2 instead of potentially tying the game.
It was the opener for Trail as well. Light had 20 and Harrell 12 for Midland Trail, which hosts Richwood Tuesday.
Judy also had a nice deflection on an entry pass that Trail tried to make to tie the game.
Summers County will be at PikeView Tuesday night.
Midland Trail
Eli Campbell 4, Matt Light 20, Cody Harrell 12, Jaden Gladwell 4, T.C. Perry 2, Justin Cooper 5, Landon Syner 0.
Summers County
Brandon Isaac 10, Sonny Whitt 1, Ryan Oliveros 0, Cruz Testerman 15, Duke Dotson 4, Ethan Eerenberg 2, Peyton Miller 5, Ben Lane 1, Ferrell Mann 4, Michael Judy 7.
MT 13 18 8 8 — 47
SC 10 9 16 14 — 49
Three-point goals – MT: 4 (Light 2, Gladwell 1, Cooper 1). SC: (Testerman 2, Mann 1, Judy 2). Fouled out – None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.