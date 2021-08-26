HINTON — That’s the way to kick off a career. Put some hardware in the trophy case.
Backed by 428 yards rushing out of his double-wing offense, Summers County coach Josh Evans won his debut with a 36-7 victory against PikeView Thursday night at Garten Stadium.
All three of the Bobcats' primary running backs went over 100 yards, led by Andre Merriam-Harshaw with 181 yards and two touchdowns. Kalob Black made his high school debut as well, as a senior, and had 113 yards and a touchdown and Duke Dodson added 105 and a score.
All the success didn’t surprise Evans at all.
“When you have three backs running hard, when you have a line blocking hard, you’re going to have success,” said Evans, a college lineman at Marshall. “It’s going to be week to week, but when you have three backs running in three different directions, it’s hard to stop. And that was what happened.”
The key to Summers County earning the inaugural Battle for the Bluestone trophy came in a four-minute end of the first half.
With the score tied, the Bobcats took over on their own 18. It took them exactly four plays to drive the length of the field, Dodson going the final 12 yards for the first score of the season.
The Bobcats were adept at running their Wing-T like a two-minute offense.
Everything the Bobcats got was on the ground.
After a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, gave the Bobcats the ball back, it was Merriam-Harshaw that took two plays to go the final 35 yards for another score to make it 14-0.
Again, the defense came up large in the final stretch as Black picked off a pass.
Facing a fourth-and-goal at the five, Black took it in with no time left.
“We had one timeout so I called two plays on first down because I knew if we didn’t score we could spike it,” Evans said.
That’s what happened.
And Black, who was a carpenter before he restarted his football career after not playing since eighth grade, took it in.
“That was a big score,” Evans said. “You don’t want to get down there and come away empty.”
Black, who also had two interceptions on defense, said he was surprised by his breakout game.
“I’m kind of shocked, but then again kind of not,” Black said. “We’ve been working with the coaches really hard. We came out and played hard and won the game.”
PikeView coach Jason Spears was shocked.
“We knew about the other two kids but that kid (Black) come in and did a good job for them on those reverses,” Spears said. “They have a really good running game.”
Summers County forced four turnovers in the game, and freshman Ryan Oliveros had an interception for a touchdown to close out the scoring.
Summers' defense also did a great job, holding PikeView to 81 yards rushing and 78 passing.
“We did not execute on offense at all,” Spears said. “I thought we prepared well. We had too many turnovers. When you can’t run at this level you are going to have trouble.”
Summers did run.
“I think we can get 600 before it’s over,” Merriam-Harshaw said. “We aren’t done yet. We’re just getting started.”
Summers (1-0) will host Greenbrier West next Friday night.
PV 0 0 7 0 — 7
SC 0 20 8 8 — 36
Second quarter
SC – Duke Dodson 12 run (kick failed), 2:46.
SC – Andre Merriam-Harshaw 15 run (Merriam-Harshaw run), 2:24.
SC – Kalob Black 5 run (run failed), 0:00.
Third quarter
PV – Peyton Greer 1 run (Nathan Riffe kick), 9:45.
SC – Merriam-Harshaw 34 (Dodson run)
Fourth quarter
SC – Ryan Oliveros 24 interception return (Merriam-Harshaw run)
Statistics
Rushing – PV: Austin Shrewsbury 6-19, Greer 11-33, Dylan Blake 1-29; SC: Merriam-Harshaw 19-181-2, Dodson 14-105-1, Black 11-113-1 Ben Lane 5-28, Brandon Isaac 1-(-5), Evan McGuire 1-(-3).
Passing – PV: Greer 4-23-3-79-0; SC: Isaac 3-4-0-28-0.
Receiving – PV: Blake 3-77, Brayden Dalton 1-1; SC: Dodson 2-21; Xander Hudgins 1-7.