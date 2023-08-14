HINTON — Not that he didn’t give it the old college try, but Summers County’s Ryan Oliveros might have been the happiest guy on the team that Brandon Isaac was back at quarterback at the mid-point last fall.
Other than Isaac himself.
Oliveros returned to his comfort zone and the Bobcats offense kicked it up a notch, winning three games and averaging 30.6 points per game.
Oliveros had 13 catches for 179 yards in those last five games after throwing for just 71 yards and two scores in the first five.
Isaac meanwhile returned to throw for 442 yards (33-66) and three touchdowns. In his first two games he threw for 259 yards, topped 100 yards in both and had a touchdown pass in each game.
As the numbers note, Oliveros was more at home at receiver.
“I was a lot more comfortable out there (at receiver),” Oliveros said. “That (having Isaac back at QB) is a big help. He’s my best friend on and off the field. Me and him have a really good connection. He’s a great leader. He picks everybody else up on the team.”
Isaac said he is glad to be back in uniform.
“It’s a lot better being on the field than on the sideline or having the headset on on the sideline,” Isaac said.
With Isaac back at quarterback and his playmaker receiver back on the outside, coach Josh Evans has high hopes for the offense, given the small sample size he saw over the second half of the season last fall.
Evans came from a Wing-T offense at Fayetteville during his high school career, and he is a proponent of the run game, but says the team has always had the passing game in the offense.
And the pass game will flourish because Evans, in his third year, has something he hasn’t had in his first two years. His quarterback in fall camp.
Isaac was slowed by illness and injuries his first two camps under Evans.
“Other than protection, you have to have people you can throw it to, and our number one receiver last year played quarterback the first five games,” Evans said. “Ryan couldn’t throw it to himself. As a run-based team we couldn’t develop any (receivers in the pass game). As the season went along, we were able to develop them. (Isaac) is a very smart kid and he has some really good wide receivers to throw it to. You have to get the ball in your playmakers hands, and he is one of them so why not let him turn around and spin it.”
Isaac knows he has a special talent on the outside, and nearly half his completions when he returned went to Oliveros.
“Ryan is a stud,” Isaac said. “If I had one word to describe him on the field it’s stud. He catches the ball, runs good, runs well after the catch, and he has great, strong hands. If you’ve got a guy out there catching the ball, it’s hard not to throw it to him.”
Isaac said the key to his success is two-fold, getting the ball where receivers can be successful and being a leader.
“I think overall just being accurate is the main thing,” the quarterback said. “Whether it’s 20 yards down the field or 50 yards down the field, just being accurate and being able to put the ball where (Oliveros and the receivers) can go make plays and get them the ball in space and let them do their thing.
“And just being calm in the huddle. When things get chaotic just being the voice in the huddle, calming everybody down and telling them ‘Hey, we’ve got this, we’re ready to play.”
Evans said he felt with Issacs back it really allows Oliveros to showcase his skills.
“I think he can be one of the best (Class A) receivers in the state,” Evans said. “This kid can play.”
Oliveros has confidence in himself and agreed with his coach’s assessment.
“I think I’m the best receiver in Class A football right now, I just don’t get the respect I think I should get,” Oliveros said. “I just have to go out every night and make plays. Pay attention in practice, work hard on the field and just make plays on Friday nights.”
The keys to the receiver’s success?
“I’m very quick, I have good footwork and also have great hands, I can make plays,” Oliveros said, offering up a self-scouting report. “I feel like I’m a great playmaker in general.
Both players would like to see the Bobcats back in the playoff hunt.
“We haven’t made the playoffs since I’ve been in high school,” Oliveros said. “I’d like to get (Summers County) back to the playoffs.”
“I never look ahead, one game at a time, but I want to be playing Game11,” Isaac said. “That’s my goal, playoffs.”
It could be in the cards with a little luck.
“These kids are going to play hard,” Evans said. “When you look at it, we were even (5-5) last year, and we lost three of those games by a combined 18 points. If the ball bounces are way, we could have been 8-2 and looking at a postseason berth.”
With a healthy quarterback and a playmaker back in his best position, the postseason could be in the offing, The Bobcats kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 24 hosting PikeView in the third Battle of the Bluestone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.