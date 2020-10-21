Summers' Merriam-Harshaw power to Player of the Week honors

Summers County sophomore running back Andre Merriam-Harshaw hasn't played as much as he'd hoped throughout his young career, though that's been no fault of his own.
After a promising start last season in which he rushed for over 100 yards, Merriam-Harshaw missed seven games because of a shoulder injury.
This season didn't start off much better as injuries limited his playing time again, but Friday he was able to overcome them, rushing 23 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including the deciding score in a 20-18 win over Class A foe Meadow Bridge.
For his performance, Merriam-Harshaw has been named the Register-Herald Player of the Week by the R-H sports writers.
While injuries have limited the sophomore rusher, they also opened the opportunity for him to produce the way he did
"He's very talented with natural athletic ability and raw talent," Summers County head coach Chris Vicars said. "We didn't anticipate playing him as much as we did because we wanted to keep him healthy, but because of injuries to some other guys like Keandre (Sarver) we had to use him a lot and credit to him for responding and doing exactly what he's capable of. This offseason he put on a lot of muscle, so he's hard to bring down. Even with that extra size he has that extra speed. We tried to mix it up with him getting off tackle and inside and he's hard to bring down even in space. Even against Williamstown it took four or five kids to bring him down. This was certainly the most carries he had this year. He was kind of able to be a workhorse for us, especially with some injuries."
Of course the offseason weight room work wasn't the only thing that put Merriam-Harshaw in position to succeed. He matured as a player and became more attentive, willing to learn even when he's not able to physically participate.
"He only got to play in three games last year with a shoulder injury so we didn't get to see him progress a lot," Vicars said. "Usually you see a lot of kids start to become sophomores and play like it at the end of the season, but he didn't really get that opportunity. He didn't have that opportunity, so he worked really hard in the offseason and took thing seriously. He missed one game earlier in the season. He knows with what we're asking him to do, he can't take a break on the mental rep part of it. He's done a better job understanding what we're trying to do. Since the Greenbrier West game earlier this year, he's progressed and gotten better. That's a credit to what he's been able to do in practice. He's asking questions and wants to understand and that's exactly what you want from a younger player "
Naturally all that hard work and perseverance paid off when Merriam-Harshaw produced his best game statistically, while also looking the best he has all year.
"I would say this week and last week both have been the best he's looked all season," Vicars said. "His body is more prepared to handle the load physically and you can tell by how well he's moving out there. Due to some injuries we've had him play in the LB spot as well and he's helped us out there. We're just going to hope this is something we can keep building on not just as an individual performance, but also as a team."
