HINTON — Summers County head coach Josh Evans said he learned all he needed to know about freshman Tyson Adkins on the first day of contact.
“The first day of hitting practice last year, the first day we were able to go live, he wasn’t scared of anybody, he’d come up and hit,” Evans said. “And the way he flows to the ball. There’s a thing about when these kids get to the point where they can task and react. He reads and reacts quick.”
His quick reaction to picking up the defense that Evans was laying down is what helped Adkins finish his freshman season with over 120 tackles and land a spot on the Class A all-state defensive team.
Pretty heady stuff for a player coming out of the middle school ranks and going straight to varsity level.
“You see it sometimes, you definitely know when you have a kid like that and we knew it with him,” Evans said. “He just has a nose for the ball. That’s something you can’t teach. You can teach him technique, you can teach him how to use the weight room, you can get him faster, but you can’t reach that nose for the ball. “
While his demeanor was as cool as the other side of the pillow, Adkins did admit he was anything but for the Bobcats opener versus PkeView last year.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” Adkins said. “Just to get your first hit in high school is something else.”
That initial stop came on the season’s initial defensive series.
“It was against PikeView and they ran the ball up the middle,” Adkins said. “I met him right there (at the line of scrimmage) and took out his legs.”
For Evans it is another play against the state’s preeminent player that stood out.
“He hit (Independence’s Kennedy Award winner) Atticus Goodson down here on the goal line and stopped him at the 1-yard line,” Evans said. “That didn’t happen. That didn’t happen to anybody. He comes to the sideline, his helmet is twisted to the side, smiling. He was happy about it. We knew then this kid was special. If we could keep him healthy he is going to do something.”
His goals are the same as most players.
“My goals for this year are to be a better team leader and help the team get to the playoffs,” Adkins said. “And see if I can make all-state again.”
And like a true linebacker, he’ll tell you he prefers to play defense.
“It’s just something I’ve always been able to do since I was started playing,” Adkins said. “I like to hit people."
But he can also play some offense. In fact, he caught the Bobcats lone touchdown pass last fall in the fouth quarter of the season finale, a 31-6 loss to playoff-bound James Monroe.
Evans says the sky is the limit for the Summers County sophomore and he expects his goals will be achieved because he knows his craft.
“We expect the same thing from him,” Evans said of his expectations for Adkins. “He’s the leader on our defense. He understands each one of the (defensive) calls and he knows how to get these guys lined up, get them in the right position to be successful. He’s great in the classroom and he’s great on the field.”
The Bobcats open the season against PikeView on Friday, Aug. 26 in the second Battle for the Bluestone – a name given to the typical season opener for both teams, each with territorial ties to the Bluestone River.
