hinton — When Summers County stepped on Wayne Ryan Court to open the girls basketball season, one of its primary goals was to be hosting its regional co-final in March.
Friday night in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 championship game against Greenbrier West, the Lady Bobcats accomplished that goal with a 67-48 win over the Lady Cavs.
However, the score was not indicative of the battle put forth by the visitors from Charmco.
“I told the team before the game, we are going to celebrate every victory,” Summers County head coach Chad Meador said.
“Sometimes I am not a happy person. Sometimes I don’t celebrate wins when I should have a smile on my face. Kids will leave here wondering what more does coach want. However, moments like this, we are going to take this victory and we are going to build upon it.”
With the two regular season battles being decisive wins for Summers County, many may have thought the Lady Bobcats were in for an easy night. Meador knew before the opening tip that his team would have to fight to the end to take home the sectional title.
“You saw what (Kenley) Posten did to Greater Beckley last night. She has had our number the last couple of times we played them,” Meador said.
“I thought coach (Mark) Agee had a tremendous game plan with a box-and-one (on Taylor Isaacs).”
“It stymied us early. We had some shots that didn’t fall. We had some shots that we didn’t quite want to take, but, we did anyway. Fortunately we were able to overcome that slow start and find some rhythm.”
While the shots were not falling for the home team, Greenbrier West guard Julie Agee was providing the spark her team needed. Agee scored six points in the first three minutes to give West a 6-3 lead.
Trailing 8-5 late in the quarter and with the shots still not falling, Summers began to really crash the boards, owning the offensive glass, sparking a 5-0 run to end the quarter. Isaac capped the run with a kick-out 3 off Maggie Stover’s offensive rebound to take the lead.
“That has been a point of emphasis for several weeks now,” Meador said. “When we left out of Greenbrier West the last time, we were out-rebounded by a lot. What I am most proud of is, sometimes at this time of year, players can become numb to the coach’s voice. Our players haven’t done that. We stepped up tonight and rebounded really well. That also helps you win games when shots are not falling. That was probably the most glaring statistic of the night.”
As fouls began to mount on both sides, Summers County continued to hurt West on the offensive glass and began to force some key turnovers. When the halftime horn sounded, the Lady Bobcats had outscored the Lady Cavs, 26-8 in the second quarter.
“I thought our press worked at times, other times it kind of put (Greenbrier West) in position to score. In the end though, I think that is what helped us,” Meador explained. “We have talked about the human element before. There is going to be some nights where shots don’t fall. When that is the case, you have to be able to win on defense.”
When the second half opened, Posten and Natalie Agee each had three fouls. Coach Agee had some simple advice for his two key starters.
“I told them we had 10 more girls on the bench that was ready to play. Keep playing hard,” Agee said. “We played as a team and we did what we needed to do tonight. That is what I preach, play as a team. It doesn’t matter who is scoring, as long as we play together for one goal, that is what we want.”
Being asked to guard Isaacs all over the floor, Julie Agee still found a way to spark her team on the offensive end too. Opening the third quarter, the hard-driving senior scored on a drive the the rim and followed it with another deep 3 to reenergize the Lady Cavs.
“(Julie) can move from one side of the floor to the other like no other player I have ever seen,” coach Agee said. “She made several key baskets for us and some big 3-pointers. That really gets our team fired up and they play even harder.”
While West could not get the game closure than 14 points the rest of the way, each time Summers would try to pull away, West came fighting back.
“Tonight was one of the best played games we have had all year,” Agee said, smiling. “The girls really left everything on the court tonight. I could not have been more proud of the effort tonight. We moving the ball well, made good passes and took the ball to the hole when we needed to.”
Isaacs finished the night with a hard fought 21 points and Gavin Pivont, who was back after missing some action late in the season with an injury, scored 20.
With the two Summers County leading scorers fighting for every point, it was the boost from Riley Richmond and her 16 points, that proved to be a difference maker.
“For about the last six games, Riley has been really steady. She plays very hard and keeps us in the game with a steal here or a steal there,” Meador said. “We have been able to put others in the scoring column too. Everybody is chipping in right now. That makes it hard for teams to focus in on one or two players.”
Julie Agee finished with a game-high 23 points to lead West, while Posten had 11 and Brooklyn Morgan added nine.
Both teams still advance to the regional co-final Wednesday. Summers County (18-6) will host Charleston Catholic, while Greenbrier West (12-12) will travel to Dunmore to battle Pocahontas County.
Greenbrier West (12-12)
Julie Agee 23, Kenley Posten 11, Brooklyn Morgan 9, Raelynn Palmer 2, Ally Dunn 3. Totals: 48
Summers County (18-6)
Riley Richmond 16, Cheyenne Graham 4, Taylor Issavs 21, Maggie Stover 2, Gavin Piovont 20, Skylar Angell 4. Totals: 67
GW: 8 8 17 15 — 48
SC: 10 26 11 20 — 67
3-point goals: GW: 3 (J. Agee 3), SC: 3 (Richmond, Graham, Isaacs). Fouled out: GW (N. Agee, Posten).