new richmond – Staring down the barrel of eight years of history, on the road in a hostile environment and watching Class AA No. 1 Wyoming East erase an eight-point lead, Summers County’s girls didn’t flinch.
Instead, the Lady Bobcats embraced the chaos and executed the demons of the past.
In a game that saw three ties and eight lead changes in the second half, Sullivan Pivont gave the Lady Bobcats the final lead and Liv Meador made it stand with four big free throws in the final 48.8 seconds as Summers knocked off the Lady Warriors 50-47 at the War Zone Wednesday night.
History? Summers County had not beaten the Lady Warriors since Feb. 12, 2016, in Hinton, losing eight straight by a combined 20-plus points. The Summers seniors were in fifth grade the last time the Lady Bobcats beat Wyoming East.
In front of a packed house, playing the No. 1 team in the state on the road, Summers answered the bell in the fourth after East had packed a wallop taking a 41-35 lead after three.
“It’s honestly an unreal feeling for our team,” Pivont said. “Every year that I’ve been here since I was a sophomore, we’ve either gotten beat really bad or just beaten in general and it’s kind of a deflating feeling coming up here. This year we had a different mentality coming up here both times (the final regular season game a 49-41 Wyoming East victory Jan. 18).
We were ready and we prepared for it. We knew if they got up on us a little not to let it fluster us, and I’m so proud of my team and Liv for hitting those four free throws.”
To get there the Lady Bobcats had to go mano-a-mano with Wyoming East, and they did that in the fourth quarter.
Abby Persinger single-handedly wiped out a 41-35 deficit at the end of the third with six straight points in the first 1:25 of the fourth quarter.
Cadee Blackburn gave the Warriors the lead back, but Avery Lilly had a 3 with 5:13 to go to give Summers County a 44-43 lead.
Again, Wyoming East, after a long possession, took the lead on a Maddie Clark basket but that’s when Pivont came up big.
She answered Clark’s basket with 1:07 remaining when she dribbled to the right and penetrated to the right side of the free throw line and shot a jumper which bounced up off the iron and then went down.
Wyoming East then missed two free throws, Summers getting the ball back. Forced to foul, Wyoming East put Meador on the line with 48.8 left. She made both.
Wyoming East senior Kayley Bane scored on a drive to bring East to within one, 48-47, and again Meador, the coach’s daughter who is following a family tradition and joining the U.S. Army after graduation, had ice water in her veins, making two big free throws with 20.2 left. East couldn’t hit the 3 and Lilly got the rebound, flipped it to Pivont and the game ended, setting off a Summers County celebration.
“She’s taken butt-chewing after butt-chewing all season,” Chad Meador said. “She leaves for boot camp June 10, and she’ll be joining the Army for a while. She’s pretty tough mentally. A couple of weeks ago we were playing Mingo Central, and she was 2 of 8 from the line. Tonight, she pulled off down the stretch.”
“I just knew that if I didn’t make them I’d let my team down and I just had to make them,” Liv Meador said. “In my head I was praying to God that they would go in.”
“We executed down the stretch and didn’t get rattled,” Chad Meador said. “When we’ve played here before in big games, we’ve kind of folded. I didn’t see that on any player on the floor tonight. I saw their body language and they lifted each other up.”
Summers got a quick start, going up 17-9 early in the second quarter, but Wyoming East clawed back in it made it a 22-20 deficit at the half and then used a 10-3 run late in the third to lead 41-35.
“I thought we got over the hump a little bit and then we had a couple defensive breakdowns and they got 4-6 back real quick on us,” Wyoming East Angie Boninsegna said. “They made the shots when they needed to make them.”
The outcome was easy for the Wyoming East coach to pinpoint. The Warriors missed shots and missed free throws (5-of-13).
“Down the stretch we didn’t make shots, they did, and they made some crucial foul shots that put them over the top,” Boninsegna said.
Clark led Wyoming East (17-4) with 17 points and Blackburn added 16.
It was the first for the players but the coach as well.
“It’s not about me, but I’ve never beat Wyoming East as a coach and I’ve never won 20 games but listen, I’d trade all that for a trip to the state tournament and I know those girls would, too.”
Persinger, who Chad Meador said “played the game of her life,” had 14 points, Lilly had 12 on four 3s and Pivont added 10.
With a win over Mingo 10 days ago, Summers County (20-4), No. 1 for a week last week, has now beaten two No. 1s in 10 days.
“This team, to us, we feared them in the past,” Liv Meador said. “This was the first year that we didn’t fear them. We knew we could win, and we got it done.”
The Bobcats will now host the loser of the Chapmanville/Mingo Central game (they play Friday) next Tuesday, while Wyoming East will travel to the winner.
Summers County
Liv Meador 1 5-6 7, Avery Lilly 4 0-0 12, Gracie Harvey 3 0-0 6, Abby Persinger 7 0-0 14, Sullivan Pivont 4 1-2 10, Cheyenne Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 7-10 50
Wyoming East
Colleen Lookabill 1 1-4 3, Maddie Clark 8 1-2 17, Kayley Bane 2 1-2 5, Abby Russell 1 0-2 2, Cadee Blackburn 6 2-3 16, Abi Baker 1 0-0 2, Alivia Monroe 0 0-0 0, Gabby Cameron 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 5-13 47.
SC 12 10 13 15 — 50
WE 9 11 21 6 — 47
Three-point field goals – SC: 5 (Lilly 4, Pivont 1) WE: 2 (Blackburn 2) Fouled out – None.
