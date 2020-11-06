WELCH — Mount View's offense hardly had anything to show for itself in the first half of Friday night's season finale with Summers County.
The Golden Knights were evidently saving it all up for the second half.
Mount View exploded for 26 points in the third period and ended regular season play with a 33-14 victory over the visiting Bobcats at New Vic Nystrom Stadium on Friday.
Summers County (4-3) received the opening kickoff and started the game with a convincing single-wing opening drive, steadily eating up clock while pushing deep into Mount View territory. But that bid — the closest either team came to scoring in the first quarter — came to naught when the Bobcats' Andre Merriam-Harshaw fumbled the direct snap in the Knights' red zone.
Summers County replicated another grinding ball-control drive that dominated possession in the second quarter, only to lose 10 yards on a fumble on third-and-goal at the 1-yard line. On the subsequent snap, the Golden Knights broke up the Bobcats' desperation pass attempt and took over at their own 10.
Mount View (4-5) played it close to the vest, successfully running out the clock to keep the game mutually scoreless at intermission.
At halftime, the Knights had only 20 yards total offense while Summers had pounded out 167 yards rushing while monopolizing time of possession.
After receiving the second half kickoff, the Knights finally broke the drought at 10:27 in the third quarter when Justin Haggerty broke out with a 46-yard scoring run, shrugging off two Bobcats tacklers en route to the end zone. Jesse Rose's 2-point conversion keeper attempt was stopped short of the plane, leaving Mount View leading 6-0.
Rose subsequently connected with Jaylen Hall for a 78-yard scoring strike that was called back on an illegal block. Backed up at third-and-21, Rose hit Ty'Drez Clements for an 85-yard scoring screen pass to redeem that revoked score with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter. Again, the conversion attempt failed, leaving Mount View up 12-0.
The Bobcats offense finally emerged from its stupor, getting a 62-yard scoring run from Landon Richmond. Keandre Sarver's conversion run failed, leaving Hinton trailing 12-6 with 4:21 in the third quarter.
Mount View's Jahari Parsons returned the following squib kickoff all the way to the Summers 10-yard line. Levonne Stephens added a 7-yard scoring run. The kick was blocked and the Golden Knights led 18-6 with 3:35 remaining in the third period.
Hall gave the Golden Knights a 53-yard pick-six with just a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Another Tony Bailey interception in the fourth quarter gave Mount View possession on the Summers 36-yard line. Bailey covered that yardage en route to giving MV the 32-6 edge. Jonathan Huff's kick made it 33-6 with 8:06 remaining to play.
Fox finally got the Bobcats back on the scoreboard with his 31-yard scoring strike to Sarver with 4:48 remaining in the game. Fox's conversion run made it 33-14.
Richmond led Summers County in rushing, carrying the football 10 times for 113 yards. Merriam-Harshaw carried 12 times for 57 yards for the Bobcats and Markis Crawford carried nine times for 58 yards.
SC 0 0 6 8 — 14
MV 0 0 26 7 — 33
Third Quarter
MV — Justin Haggerty 46 run (run failed)
MV — Ty'Drez Clements (run failed)
SC— Landon Richmond 62 run (run failed)
MV— Levonne Stephens 7 run (kick blocked)
MV— Jaylen Hall 53 interception return (Tony Bailey pass from Jesse Rose)
Fourth Quarter
MV — Tony Bailey 36 run (Jonathan Huff kick)
SC— Keandre Sarver 31 pass from Logan Fox (Fox run)