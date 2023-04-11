HINTON — Walking off the court at the Charleston Coliseum was a bittersweet moment for Summers County coach Chad Meador and daughter Liv.
Not just because they lost the state championship game 57-41 to rival Wyoming East on March 11.
It would be the swan song for both, Chad deciding to retire at the end of the season — though it wasn’t officially announced — and Liv graduating in June.
It would be the final time together on the bench.
Or so they thought.
The dynamic dad-daughter duo will be back for an encore Saturday at the Scott Brown Memorial/Little General Classic at Shady Spring.
The girls game tips at 2:30 p.m. after a 3-point shootout. The boys game tips at 4:30 p.m. after a 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the Beaver or Daniels Little General Stores or at the gate on game day. Children under age 5 will be admitted free.
“It’s a special event,” Meador said. “I've been fortunate enough to coach in it as an assistant coach, so to get the call from (game director) coach (Bob Bolen) to be the head coach was exciting for me. To be able to do it with my daughter makes it extra special.”
"We've been doing it for four years, so it's not much different but (getting one more opportunity) that's pretty cool," Liv said. "One last time for him to get to coach is really pretty cool. As long as I've been alive, he's been a coach, so it will be a little different him being a coach anymore."
Making it back to the title game was also extra special for the Meadors. A long-time power among girls basketball programs in West Virginia, it had been a few years since the Lady Bobcats had played on the final Saturday of the season. It was quite a way to go out for both.
“At the beginning of the season our goal was just to get (to Charleston),” coach Meador said. “We knew Region 3 (with Wyoming East. Chapmanville and Mingo Central, all top 10 schools) was going to be extremely difficult to get through.
“But we went down to Chapmanville and got a win, we went to Wyoming East and lost I think an eight-point game and that's when we started to believe. Fast-forward a few weeks and we went to New Richmond (Wyoming East) and we get a victory (in the sectional title) and we were able to host a regional championship and we were able to upset Mingo Central here at our place. Went to the state tournament and beat Frankfort, beat Charleston Catholic. Of course, we lost to a very good Wyoming East team in the championship game, but it was a special season and one to always remember."
Having spent time in the system, Liv knows what to expect on the floor.
"Well, I'm used to him yelling, harping," she said, laughing. "Defense (will be a major part of their game, although generally defense is lax in all-star games). For Bane and Lookabill, it will be great because they are both really good defenders."
Basketball is not necessarily a hot topic of discussion at home with the Meadors. Or anywhere for that matter. Except the gym. Then, the ultra-competitiveness comes out in both of them.
"Strangely enough we don't talk a lot about basketball," said Meador, a second-team all-state baseball player at the school back in 1995. "Liv is kind of wired like I am, she's very competitive and very thick-skinned. She turned in to one of the best leaders this program has ever had. She didn't score a lot of points or grab a lot of rebounds, but she led her team. All the great teams this program has had has always had that one leader that can get them where they needed to be and that was Liv's strongest asset."
It's an asset that will carry her in her next chapter, which will be U.S. Army Boot Camp this summer. As an ROTC member she has already begun drilling once a month while she finishes high school.
"It runs in the family," Liv said. "I'm doing it for school, too. I leave in June so it's a little nerve-racking but I'm excited."
All of which makes Chad Meador smile.
"Extremely proud," coach Meador said. "My son (Trent) signed with the Army National Guard a few years ago, my oldest daughter Marlee is currently in the Army National Guard. And then Liv. All three of my children are serving this great country."
Liv said she is looking forward to playing against the big school stars but also with some of her new teammates.
"I played on an AAU team with (Webster County's) Sydney Baird in eighth grade, and also the East girls, that will be fun," Meador said. "(Former teammate) Maggie Stover played in it last year and I went and watched her play. It's an honor really. I didn't know I was going to be asked to play in it. I wish I was going to be playing with (teammate Sullivan) Pivont, but it didn't work out that way."
Pivont was selected but will be taking college testing exams Saturday.
Coach Meador said he is also looking forward to coaching a few players on his team, which is comprised of Class AAA, AA and A stars who will be taking on their Class AAAA counterparts.
"I get to coach a couple of Wyoming East players. I'm excited," Meador said. "I'm looking forward to coaching (Colleen) Lookabill and (Kayley) Bane (of Wyoming East). I know we've went up against them for years and I'm looking forward to them being a part of this team. Then you bring Sydney Baird along, she's one of the best players in the state of West Virginia. I'm looking forward to having her on the team. There are some girls I'm not familiar with, but I'm looking forward to meeting them all."
But none more than No. 24.
"I think I'll stop and maybe relish the moment a little more," Meador said. "When you're a head coach in the state tournament you're really thinking about everybody else. I haven't really been able to zone in on my daughter much as a coach. So I'm thinking I'll probably pay a little bit closer attention to her than I have in the past."
As for his exit, Meador, who works at the Summers County Board of Education Central Office, said it was time to hang up the whistle.
"This is my 22nd year coaching in this county and 21 in the girls basketball program," coach Meador said. "I kind of thought this would be my last season around mid-December. The way it ended, it was just time."
With one more to go.
