Normally high school athletes use their school’s program to create an opportunity to play at the next level. Summers County’s Caleb Okes took a different route, though.
The senior wanted to play soccer but Summers doesn’t offer it, so he took to travel ball. Now he’ll be playing college soccer at Southern Wesleyan University in Central, S.C.
“I had this recruiting service and (Southern Wesleyan) was going through a rebuilding mode and the coach was really reaching out for players he thought would fit his program pretty well and just my resumé caught his attention one day while looking at some athletes on this side of the country,” Okes said.
“Ultimately what caught my attention is he wrote me a letter about the beginning of January to express his interest.”
Despite the unique method in which Okes utilized to play the sport he loves, he always knew it was in the cards for him to create that opportunity.
“I thought it was pretty plausible because with our soccer club we’ve played quite a few colleges, like Appalachian Bible College. We play them almost every year,” he said. “We played Piedmont International and just our level of competition where we don’t just stick inside the state helps. We play in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The level of competition helped me develop as a player and by about my junior year I was pretty confident that I could probably get on somewhere.”
Playing travel ball probably helped Okes’ cause. He wasn’t limited to arena competition or even the WVSSAC parameters normally applied to student-athletes. He was afforded the opportunity to play consistently year round against top notch competition.
“It definitely helped me,” Okes said. “Really it’s nice being able to have help from a coach whenever because you can’t have that in the WVSSAC, that much of hand-in stuff during the offseason. With just playing club it gave me free reign to do whatever whenever with the people I needed help from.”
Soccer wasn’t the only sport Okes played throughout high school that required his leg. Last season he played football for the first time, serving as the Bobcats’ punter and kicker. This isn’t an uncommon practice in the south where kickers are at a premium, but the Bobcats didn’t have the luxury of a soccer program to pull talent from.
“It was different,” Okes said. “I liked the weightlifting and doing that with the team and that got me acquainted with a few of the players. I had grown up with a couple of the other seniors on the team and just having them to stick by me, it just got me ready. It was a little scary the first part of the season because I was afraid I was going to get my head whacked off or something. I always wanted to play football when I was a kid but my parents didn’t want me to because they were afraid I’d get a concussion. I always wanted to be a quarterback or a defensive back, but whenever I was offered a spot as kicker they were pretty accepting and they actually wanted me to do that. I took that opportunity and was happy with it.”
Despite his success, Okes doesn’t have the intention of being a pioneer and bringing a soccer program to Summers County, but he wouldn’t be surprised if his success opens that door.
“I’d imagine with everything going on that will open some stuff up here in this county in terms of soccer,” Okes said. “Hopefully it all works out and everything keeps rolling if it happens. I stayed hands-off with trying to bring one up though. A lot of other kids I’m friends with at the school tried to start some other programs like wrestling and I encourage stuff like that, but I was pretty content with where I was at just playing club.”
