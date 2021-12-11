HINTON — In a close game, Summers County held off River View for a 63-61 victory to win the 30th Rogers Oil Classic Saturday night at Summers County.
Lady Bobcats coach Chad Meador knew the game would be close.
“I told the girls before the game this was going to be a fourth quarter game and that they were going to have to fight through some adversity. And that is exactly what happened,” Meador said.
The Lady Raiders did not have any issue breaking the Lady Bobcats' press. Ultimately, both teams' foul troubles were what kept the game so close.
The Bobcats led at the end of the first quarter 19-15.
At one point in the second quarter the game was tied 31-31 and the Lady Raiders were constantly at the free-throw line. The Lady Raiders grabbed the lead in the second 41-36.
After halftime, the Lady Raiders went man-to-man on the Lady Bobcats’ Sullivan Pivont.
The Bobcats (4-0) quickly took back the lead in the third on a Gracie Harvey score off an assist from Avery Lilly. Harvey led the Bobcats in scoring with 18 points.
Harvey was excited to win the championship in her first year playing in the tournament as a high school player.
“It feels amazing. Not being able to have a tournament last year and then coming out with the win this year feels great," she said. "It is all because of our teamwork, communication and leadership. I am excited to see where this season takes us.”
The Lady Raiders' Ali Morgan, their high scorer with 17 points, scored at the buzzer, but the Lady Bobcats kept the lead 53-52.
“She was good getting fast break baskets for us tonight," River View coach Gehrig Justice said of Morgan. "She got to the foul line and made some big plays for us. She’s been one of our top scorers all year.”
The Lady Raiders' Haylie Payne fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
Justice commented on the team’s foul troubles.
“We made a couple of unnecessary fouls early,” he said. “That ended up biting us when Haylie Payne ended up fouling out, and Chloe Mitchem sit a lot so those starters sitting out hurt us.”
The Lady Raiders went man-to-man with about two minutes left in the fourth. With a minute left, the Lady Raiders' Trista Lester scored a basket, making it a one-point game.
River View (3-2) then missed a last-second layup that could have tied the game.
Summers will visit Princeton on Thursday, while River View will host Mount View on Tuesday.
River View (3-2)
Ali Morgan 17, Trista Lester 15, Haylie Payne 12, Abby Pruitt 8, Chloe Mitchem 5, Kaylee Blankenship 3, Brooke Fuller 1
Summers County (4-0)
Gracie Harvey 18, Sullivan Pivont 13, Liv Meador 9, Maggie Stover 9, Abby Persinger 7, Avery Lilly 5, Jesse Ward 2