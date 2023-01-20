hico – It was a game Summers County coach Robert Bowling said his team would have lost last year.
What a difference a year makes.
Summers County had a big run to start the second half, made key plays down the stretch, including two huge offensive rebounds on missed free throws to knock off Midland Trail 61-55 Friday and gain a series sweep over the Patriots.
“What did we finish with, 61?” Bowling asked. “We came over here two years ago and got beat by 61 so this one feels good.”
And it was plays that the Bobcats made down the stretch that allowed that feel good moment to permeate the Summers County locker room.
With Summers leading 56-52, and Trail forced to foul, the Patriots twice got what they wanted when the Bobcats missed the front end of 1-and-1 opportunities. However, the Bobcats twice got the offensive rebounds, and the third time was the charm, as Ferrell Mann, who was huge down the stretch, made two free throws that added up to a six-point 58-52 lead.
“Those are plays that seem to go against us a lot,” Bowling said. “Fortunately, tonight, Ferrell made four big free throws down the stretch that gave us just enough cushion and then he got the offensive rebound there (on a missed 1-and-1) and those are just backbreakers. We’ve been on the other side of that. It’s nice to be on this side of it.”
It wasn’t nice for Midland Trail coach Curt Miller, whose team fell to 6-3.
“Down to four and two straight (opportunities) front ends they miss, and they only have the shooter in (to rebound), it blows your mind how that happens,” Miller said. “Kudos to that kid, he wanted the ball more than we did. We talked after the game about doing the little things. It doesn’t matter how good you are or how good you think you are, if you don’t go out night in and night out and do the little things you’re going to get beat and that’s what happened.”
Bowling knows the feeling all too well, he said, and said it was a game the Bobcats might have squandered in the past. Maybe even this season.
“We might have lost this game earlier in the year, to be honest with you,” Bowling said. “I told them earlier, we are not ready, we’re getting there, and I think we will get there but at that moment we really couldn’t hold up to the big game pressure of it. I told them it was games like this where you learn how to win. and you can only learn it in front of a raucous crowd against a good team and Curtis does such a good job coaching them.”
The start of the second half was also key. The Bobcats came out and scored the first eight points to take a five-point lead, 30-25. Ryan Oliveros, who had eight of the Bobcats’ 10 second-quarter points, scored four on the 8-0 run.
Oliveros led the Bobcats with 14 points.
“This is hands down the best Ryan Oliveros has played,” Bowling said of his sophomore. “I’m really proud of him. He has struggled at times. But it was a collective effort. I thought every boy that played really contributed. I thought we were cohesive. We had three hard ones in a row, PikeView, Wyoming East and then James Monroe. and I think those games might have contributed to us winning this one. We battled.”
The Bobcats withstood every push Trail made in the second half, largely going back to what had worked well in the earlier meeting in December.
“You’re looking at a dumb guy is all I can tell you,” Bowling said. “We beat them in Hinton playing a 2-3 (zone) and this genius over here thought it would be smart to open man to man in the second half, we extended our 2-2-1 a little bit. We did a much better job of keeping the dribble penetration down. (Trail’s Matt) Light is hard to deal with one-on-one.”
After Light momentarily stopped the bleeding with a couple of baskets around a 3 by Cruz Testerman, the Bobcats again went on an 8-0 run, back-to-back 3s by Michael Judy and Testerman keying the run.
The Patriots got it down to four on a couple occasions, but the key stretch they couldn’t get a rebound on missed free throws that proved to be the difference.
The way the Patriots attacked the zone was the problem, Miller said.
“We played back too far in our offense, we spread our offense out too far and we don’t attack against that zone,” Miller said. “I felt like if we played the whole game the way we did the final four minutes (minus the two offensive rebounds) I feel like maybe it would maybe have been a different outcome. I don’t think the intensity was there tonight.”
Cody Harrell had 17 to lead the Patriots and Light had 15.
Other than Oliveros, Brandan Isaac had 10 points.
Midland Trail is at Richwood on Tuesday and Summers County (5-7) hosts Greenbrier West next Friday.
Summers County
Brandan Isaac 4 2-3 10, Ryan Oliveros 6 2-3 14, Cruz Testerman 3 1-2 9, Duke Dodson 2 1-2 5, Ethan Eerenberg 3 2-3 8, Ferrell Mann 1 4-5 6, Michael Judy 4 0-0 9. Totals: 23 12-18 61.
Midland Trail
Eli Campbell 2 1-2 7, Might Light 6 2-2 15, Cody Harrell 6 2-2 17, Jaden Gladwell 4 1-2 9, T.C. Perry 2 0-0 4, Justin Cooper 0 3-4 3. Totals: 20 9-12 55
SC 12 10 23 16 — 61
MT 18 7 8 22 — 55
Three-point field goals – SC: 3 (Testerman 2, Judy 1) MT: 6 (Campbell 2, Light 1, Harrell 3) Fouled out — none.
