hinton — Summers County’s Drake Cole took an opportunity, and he ran with it.
Literally.
Given the personnel at the time, the senior’s achievement was quite an accomplishment.
Consider this: In the Bobcats’ 2021 season-opening 36-7 victory against PikeView, Summers County had three backs rush for over 100 yards. None of those players was named Drake Cole.
But near the end of the season there was Cole, the one-time split end in a wing-T offense, rushing for a team-best 249 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-0 victory against Richwood.
“He was playing for us, he was starting at split end the first five games of the season,” Summers County coach Josh Evans said. “We had some issues. We ended up moving him back to running back. It was his time to shine, he answered the call, and he hasn’t looked back since.”
Cole wanted to run the ball, but the backfield was crowded. When given the chance he knew he had to make the most of it.
“A few players were out with injuries, and I got moved to the backfield after that and I started running the ball,” Cole said. “I wanted to be a running back. I got a few carries and did pretty good and I’ve been here ever since.”
It wasn’t like he had never done it before.
Evans knew he was a running back. What he hadn’t seen to that point, but was about to in that Richwood game, was how good a running back he could be.
“We knew he had played (running back) in youth league and growing up in the middle school he played there,” Evans said. “But we had a bunch of running backs at the time. When his number was called, he did what he was supposed to do. And it’s been fun watching him ever since.”
The 2023 Bobcats get started Thursday hosting PikeView in the third Battle for the Bluestone season opener. Summers County has won the first two Battle for the Bluestone trophies. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Garten Stadium.
Cole has done a lot with a little, rushing for 7.7 yards per carry in 2022 and averaging 15.1 carries per game, but this year he will likely have to carry a bigger load. And Evans thinks he is built to last.
“He’s gotten so much bigger over the winter, it’s blowing my mind,” Evans said. “He played last year at 155 pounds. He’s 185 pounds entering camp and he hasn’t lost a step. So, we’re pleased with that. He’s grown into himself, that’s what it is.”
Not that it was exactly planned that way. Cole laughed when asked if he had been hanging out at the historic Hinton Dairy Queen.
“I weighed 155 at the end of last season, now I weigh 185,” Cole said. “It really was kind of an accident, but it’s worked out in my favor. I’m just as fast as I was last year, if not faster, and I’m stronger.”
His strong suit, Cole said, isn’t necessarily the electrifying run.
“I wouldn’t say long distance running, like speed, but quickness between the (tackles), that’s my main thing,” Cole said.
The expectations for Cole are ramping up.
“As long as he can stay healthy, as long as we can stay healthy up front, we expect him to top what he did last year,” said Evans, a former lineman at Fayetteville and then Marshall. “Just consistently do what he does, every week.”
That is what Cole expects to do.
“This year I’ve got much bigger goals,” Cole said. “Definitely more yards, more touchdowns, more everything.”
He is confident because he has that line that Evans said needs to stay healthy.
“Three years of experience,” Cole said. “I do think I’ll get more yards, more touchdowns because they’ve been working hard all offseason. I’m excited to see how they do in the season.”
Evans knows what he is getting from his senior running back every time out.
“He’s a team player, he is 100-percent in, he just wants to win,” Evans said. “He doesn’t quit. The kid is a workhorse. He gives you everything he’s got.”
Evans has pledged to throw the ball more with Brandan Isaac back at quarterback. He missed the first five games last season and play-making receiver Ryan Oliveros started at signalcaller in his place. Cole said players returning to their typical spots should help the Bobcats compete against the big boys.
“Like for instance, James Monroe,” Cole said of the Coalfield Conference for and Class A runner-up which beat the Bobcats 35-7 in the regular-season finale last season.
“It’s hard to run the ball on them, their linemen are just solid. They have solid linemen all over the field, defensive linemen, offensive linemen. When we pass the ball, it opens up more opportunities. Last year the only time we scored on them was passing the ball the whole game. I’m looking forward to the passing game. It’s going to be great.”
Cole does have that slot experience.
For the running back and his teammates, it’s playoffs or bust this season.
“I totally agree with (playoff talk for the Bobcats),” Cole said.
“We’ve been an inexperienced, young team under coach Josh Evans. This year we’re experienced, we’re all old, juniors and seniors, and I think this will be the best year so far that we have had.”
