hico— Since dropping to Class A, Summers County has been the measuring stick in Region 3. Wednesday night, undefeated Midland Trail took its turn to try and knock off the Lady Bobcats.
In the end, it was the same story for Region 3 teams playing Summers County. It is hard to withstand 32 minutes of chaos.
Clinging to a four-point lead with six minutes to play in the third quarter, the constant pressure by the Lady Bobcats finally began to take it toll on Trail.
Closing the third quarter on a 25-10 run, the Lady Bobcats ran away from the Lady Patriots in a 94-55 win.
“We had tremendous bench play tonight. When you are pressing for four quarters, you have to have multiple people,” Summers County head coach Chad Meador said. “Once you start turning a team over and capitalizing, it works on their psyche some. I thought (Midland Trail) handled it great early in the first half. We just told our girls at halftime to keep putting the pressure on them. Nobody wants to be pressed, uncomfortably, for 30 minutes.”
For Trail to be successful against Summers County, it had to use its strength inside and early on, the Lady Patriots were doing just that.
A 14-0 spurt in the first quarter by Summers, thanks in large part to the pressure defense, built a 19-7 lead after the first eight minutes.
However, Trail rallied behind the strong play of Taylor Harrell in the paint and Malerie Hendrick on the perimeter to trim the lead to six points with just over two minutes left in the half.
The Lady Bobcats would hold an eight-point lead at halftime and a quick bucket from Taylor Isaac to start the second half pushed the lead to 10.
Trail stirred up the home crowd with back-to-back scores from Hendrick and Emily Dickerson before the Lady Patriots led a golden opportunity slip through their fingers.
Twice the ball was thrown away when Trail looked to have a breakaway layup, sandwiched around an empty possession that could have given the home team the lead.
A quick 3 and a bucket off a turnover made the lead 11 in a blink for Summers. Leading by 12 with 2:17 left in the quarter, Gavin Pivont took over the game and applied the knockout blow.
Running the floor and outworking Trail in the paint, Pivont scored the final 13 points of the quarter for Summers, giving her team a commanding, 60-39 lead when the horn sounded.
“We just panicked for whatever reason,” Midland Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid said. “Summers is super well-coached. They play really good fundamental defense and they get after you. We just have to play through that. We are going to have to beat them because they aren’t going to give you anything.”
The junior all-stater finished the night with 30 points and eight rebounds, scoring 21 points in the decisive second half.
“I called a timeout early in the third quarter,” Meador said. “We had stretched the lead and I told them they had an opportunity right now to put the nail in the coffin.”
After 18 minutes a solid play, the final stretch was frustrating for Kincaid.
“The game was a lot closer than this score,” Kincaid said. “We played like we could play, but we are just very inexperienced. When things start going south, they go south. I told them to take the positives out of this game. We played really good for two-and-a-half quarters.”
Even with the lopsided result, Meador knew Trail posed some problems for his team inside.
“They have won their first five games for a reason and they are well coached,” Meador said. “They do what they do and have really good guard play. We don’t matchup well with bigs, so we have to keep the game at 94 feet. When we were in the half-court offense, they sealed us on the block, our help-side defender didn’t rotate and they had layups. We have to avoid that.”
Isaac scored 27 points and Cheyenne Graham added 13 points for Summers County. Hendricks led Trail with 15, Kyleigh Jackson added 12 and Harrell had 10.
Midland Trail (5-1)
Malerie Hendrick 15, Taylor Harrell 10, Kyleigh Jackson 12, Emily Dickerson 6, Meghan Gill 6, Taylor Perry 2, Gracie Farrell 4.
Summers County (4-1)
Bethani Cline 7, Taylor Isaac 27, Gavin Pivont 30, Maggie Stover 7, Tiley RIchmond 4, Cheyenne Graham 13, Sullivan Pivont 6.
MT: 7 18 14 16 — 55
SC: 19 14 27 37 — 94
3-point goals: MT: 1 (Jackson); SC: 8 (Cline, Isaac 4, G. Pivont, Graham, S. Pivont). Fouled out: None.