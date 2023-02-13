hinton – There was a lot to celebrate Monday night at the Summers County Lady Bobcats’ regular season-ending game against Class A No. 5 Greenbrier West.
For starters, it was Senior Night for three Lady Bobcats players who spent four years in the program.
On top of that, a 37-33 victory against then-No. 1 Mingo Central on Saturday gave Summer County the No. 1 ranking in Class AA, one it will carry into the postseason next week.
Topping it off was a 59-34 victory against Greenbrier West, in which the team’s three seniors, Ashley Cooper, Sullivan Pivont and Liv Meador, all had a hand in the win.
Cooper hit the first basket of the game – a 3 — Pivont had 17 points and Meador a highlight reel basket in the second half as the Lady Bobcats closed out the season with an 18-4 record.
For coach Chad Meador, it was a special night. He got to play dual roles as coach and senior father with his daughter Liv one of the three graduating players.
“Three special young ladies who have gone through this program from the beginning,” Meador said of the seniors. “They started playing basketball in this county in about third grade and they stuck it out. It’s not easy. It’s not easy giving up your summers, it’s not easy giving up your family events, but tonight it’s worth it.”
The three had not played on a No. 1 team until the ranking came out just a few hours before the teams took the court Monday evening.
“The last No. 1 team (at Summers) was when we beat Bluefield here approximately seven seasons ago,” Meador said. “Bluefield was No. 1 in double-A and were in single-A and that victory bumped us. I was a little surprised. (But) nothing changes. If you beat Bluefield (the team Summers County will open the postseason against), you’ve got to beat either Chapmanville or Mingo Central.”
On Monday night, a win over the visiting Cavaliers, a Class A team with its own postseason hopes, was tops on the agenda.
After a slow paced first half, Summers County took off to start the second half, with a 7-0 lead, making an 11-point halftime lead of 29-18 a 36-18 lead. The Lady Bobcats got the lead to 23 on several occasions in the third quarter.
Cavaliers coach Mark Agee, whose team played then-No. 1 Wyoming East last week and will host the Warriors on Friday night, said the Bobcats showcased the difference between Class A and AA in that third quarter run.
“They run the floor, they push the floor better,” Agee said. “Their transition is better, they are a little faster, they move the ball a little better. I thought we rebounded the ball well tonight. We got beat in the transition. I think we got outhustled in transition, they made more shots, made some good shots in transition.”
After the quick start, it was hard for the Cavaliers to recover.
“Our girls wouldn’t shoot the ball,” Agee said. “They passed up open shot after open shot. You have to shoot the ball to beat teams, especially double A teams. As good as we are rebounding, we have to shoot and if it doesn’t go in get the second rebound and the third rebound.”
“We made a slight adjustment against that defense they were running,” Meador said. “They were dropping their top forward or guard down on the block so instead of coming over the screen we went under, and we scored on three straight possessions. That was kind of the catalyst for the third quarter run.
“That’s another testament to this team. They are starting to trust each other, starting to trust me more and they believe in each other and that’s what you want at this time of the season.”
Abby Persinger and Gracie Harvey had baskets inside the paint and Pivont drained a corner 3 to fuel that run.
Harvey led all scorers with 21 points and Pivont had 17 points. Persinger added eight.
Ava Barclay had 10 to lead the Cavaliers, now 15-5.
“We’re glad to live to see another day,” Meador said. “Another day in the life of Region 3. It’s a process. We’ve won 18 games this season and didn’t quite know we’d be at this point. I’ll take every positive moment.”
The top three teams in Class AA – Summers, Wyoming East and Mingo Central – are all from Region 3 and Chapmanville is also a Top 10 team.
Greenbrier West
Meagan Poticher 2 0-2 4, Ava Barclay 4 2-2 10, Maddie Fields 1 0-2 2, Preslee Treadway 3 1-4 7, Abigail Thomas 3 0-4 6, Brilee Redden 2 0-0 5, Haylee Ward 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-14 34.
Summers County
Liv Meador 2 0-0 4, Avery Lilly 1 0-0 3, Gracie Harvey 6 9-14 21, Sullivan Pivont 5 2-3 17, Ashley Cooper 1 0-0 3, Abby Persinger 4 0-0 8, Cheyanne Smith 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Jones 0 3-4 3. Totals: 19 14-21 59.
GW 10 8 5 11 — 34
SC 16 13 17 13 — 59
Three-point field goals – GW: 1 (Redden). SC: 4 (Lilly 1, Pivont 2, Cooper 1). Fouled out None
