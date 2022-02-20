Summers advances to sectional championship at Wyoming East

Summers County breezed past Bluefield 70-24 on Ryan Court Saturday in the first game of the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
It was the Lady Bobcats’ third victory over the Lady Beavers, also defeating them twice in the regular season, first at Bluefield 53-44 and more recently at Summers County 61-28.
Summers County picked up the lead early in Saturday’s matchup and the first half ended with the Lady Bobcats taking a 21-point lead at 35-14.
The lead would continue through the second half. Late in the fourth quarter, a “warm the buses” chant could be heard from the Summers County student section as they celebrated their team advancing to the sectional championship game.
Summers County relies heavily on a post offense and more particularly that of Gracie Harvey and Maggie Stover. Harvey scored 28 points in guiding the Lady Bobcats to victory.
“We’re always looking to pass to Grace and Maggie,” Summers County coach Chad Meador said. “They have really good hands. They play well together. If one of them gets the ball, they’re always looking for the other. A lot of post offense has been our go-to all year and they’ve really accepted the challenge and done well.”
The Lady Beavers persevered and put forth a good effort. Arionna Dowell and Cara Brown led Bluefield with 8 points each.
“Those two girls have been the pillars of this team throughout the year,” Bluefield coach Ernie Gilliard said. “Both girls have worked extremely hard for this team, and they’re just sophomores. They are excellent leaders, they are always positive. There is still plenty of room for growth and improvement for both girls but they’re up to the challenge. I can’t thank them enough for all of the little things they do for the team.”
Gilliard mentioned some of his other players as well.
“I’d also like to shout out a couple of freshmen that have really improved since the beginning of the season, and that’s Laken Harvey, and Melania Hayes,” he said. “These two girls have grown tremendously through the course of this season, and I’m very proud of them. Last but not least I want to shout out my only junior on the team and that’s Adrinne (Adie) Brown, she has worked equally as hard as the other girls, and she has shouldered the majority of the ball handling duties.”
Gilliard added: “With all that being said, we have a lot more work to do.”
The Lady Bobcats will travel to Wyoming East on Wednesday for the sectional title. Tip-off will be 7 p.m. Win or lose, they will advance to the Region 3 co-finals.
“I had the girls promise me they would go to New Richmond next Wednesday and fight and compete,” Meador said.
Bluefield
Arionna Dowell 8, Cara Brown 8, Adrienne Brown 3, Desiray Jackson 2, Melania Hayes 2, Shytashia Martin 1.
Summers County
Gracie Harvey 28, Maggie Stover 9, Ashley Cooper 7, Liv Meador 6, Sullivan Pivont 6, Abby Persinger 4, Kaylee Jones 4, Avery Lilly 3, Jesse Ward 2, Kensi Plumley 1.