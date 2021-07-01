Last year's summer high school baseball league at Linda K. Epling Stadium was a welcome sight for area players and fans after the spring season had been canceled due to the pandemic.
Spring sports made a comeback this year, and so will the summer league.
League director and West Virginia Miners manager Tim Epling said the league will open next week at the stadium. Games will be played at Epling Stadium, with Greater Beckley Christian's field as an alternative. The players will include rising freshmen through rising seniors.
"We're going to start the week of Tuesday, July 6, and hopefully we will be able to go all the way through August," Epling said. "Then, if the coaches want to, we're going to have a break and then start back up in the fall."
As of Wednesday, Epling said eight teams had committed verbally and he was waiting on a few more. Some players are on vacation and others are playing travel ball.
"This also gives the eighth-graders that just finished playing middle school a chance to be able to play and elevate them to be ready for next year, too," Epling said.
Games will be played at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on days when the Miners are out of town. After home games Saturday and Sunday, the team will be on the road through Sunday, July 11. The Miners are off every Monday.
"We're going to try to give each team two games a week," Epling said. "That gives them a chance to be able to practice maybe a day or two and still have some freedom to enjoy the summer."
The fee is $110 per player, which covers all expenses. Epling said coaches will be offered the chance to play games with wood bats.
"The coaches know what's best for their teams," Epling said. "We're just going to facilitate and organize (the league)."
Epling plans to have college recruiters come scout the older players, as well as a junior college format in the fall in which JUCO players from North Carolina and South Carolina would come to Beckley and play against area high school players, getting them exposure to the JUCO scouts.
"It allows the high school kids to be able to get some quality playing time and be able to do it in a different atmosphere at the stadium," Epling said. "It's the best of both worlds. We're going to try to use maybe eight teams and maybe play a couple of weekends, if their schedules allow it."
For more information, interested players or coaches can call the Miners front office at 304-252-7233 or send an email to upperdeck@inbox.com and leave their names and numbers.
A full schedule will be released soon.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber