Now that high school football has ended, wrestling is beginning to crank up. Competition for guys and gals is developing as you read this.
Funny, in the old days there were football coaches who would encourage their players not to wrestle. "You need to be in the weight room getting bigger, faster, stronger" was their charge. "You can't get that rolling around on a mat."
As time passed, successful coaches like John Madden, Urban Meyer and Tom Osborne not only endorsed, but pushed the idea of recruiting football players who had a wrestling background. Slowly, but consistently attitudes began to change and now football coaches at every level welcome the football/wrestling combination. Football + Wrestling = Success.
Locally, Independence's football team, which was nothing short of dynamic, certainly had its share of wrestlers who have contributed. Guys like Colten Caron, Colton Miller, Derrick Hypes, Logan Isom and Judah Price were major forces on the Patriots' success.
As a matter of fact, Judah Price's name comes up often when the Kennedy Award (best high school football player in WV) is discussed. Playing offensively and defensively, returning kickoffs and punts kept him on the field most of the time. He also broke West Virginia's 100-year-old scoring record set by Albert "Big Sleepy" Glenn in 1922.
One of his chief competitors for the Kennedy Award is another wrestler, Robert Shockey, quarterback for the Parkersburg South Patriots. Shockey, a junior, is responsible for over 4,000 yards in South's high powered offense. This weekend both Price and Shockey are playing for football state championships in their respective divisions.
Of course, there are other wrestlers who played football spread out all over the state. The really good ones wrestle and lift weights when not playing football.
One other positive note is that Ian Pomeroy, former athlete at Woodrow Wilson High School, was named to the first team offense All-Mountain East Conference as a lineman for Glenville State University. Ian participated in football, wrestling and track and graduated from Woodrow Wilson in 2020.
He started wrestling at Beckley-Stratton Middle School and continued throughout his high school career. He was third in the 285-pound class at the 2020 state tournament. He started two years at Glenville State as a freshman and sophomore.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Harold "Fish" Lilly, former athlete and coach from Shady Spring, along with being just a great guy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.