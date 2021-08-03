Successful summer catapults Cook into sophomore season at Westside

clear fork – It has been eventful, and successful, summer on the links for Westside golfer Kerri-Anne Cook, culminating in her selection as the Calloway Junior Tour Girls 15-18 Player of the Year.
By winning six of the 12 events in which she played, and tying for a victory in another, the rising sophomore was easily ahead in the points race that determines the player of the year.
“I had a pretty good summer,” she said. “It sure was busy. But that was a nice way to finish it off. I had seen the standings (during the Tour’s summer season) and I thought I had a chance, but you never know what will happen.”
She was also active in other West Virginia Golf Association events, finishing sixth in the West Virginia Women’s Amateur, a precursor to winning the West Virginia Junior Amateur title.
Cook heads into her sophomore season at Westside, which begins on Thursday at a Calloway Golf Series team event at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston, as one of the bright stars in the sport. And, as she had shown, she has more than arrived by the results on the course.
She hopes to help lead the team back to the top in Class AA.
Westside won the state tournament in 2018 and her brother Caleb was a mainstay on the Renegades title team, coming from six shots down on his final five high school holes to help the Renegades to the title.
She watched from behind the ropes and got a glimpse of what it took to be a champion in high school.
“I saw the way they worked hard all the time, and I think that was one of the best lessons I got from that team, and something I want to continue,” Cook said.
If the summer was successful, then her first season on the links for Westside – as lopsided as it was because of the coronavirus – was historic.
She finished third at the state tournament at Oglebay Park in Wheeling and she was also second in the girls state tournament.
At the state tournament in early October, she finished behind two-time state champion Todd Duncan of Shady Spring, and she earned all-state honors.
“I thought going into the state tournament that making the top eight (and earning all-state) would be good,” Cook said. “To finish third was a surprise. Oglebay is a tough course but I thought I could do it after the first day.”
She shot an 81 on the first day and 85 the second to place in the top three.
Her third-place finish was the best by a girl in Class AA, something Cook said she wasn’t aware of at the time.
“It’s honestly not something I thought about, I was used to playing with my brother and playing with guys all the time,” she said.
It’s not something that is new at Westside, she said. She is following along the same trail blazed by her Renegades teammates like Amelia Muscari and McKenzie Browning.
She did say it was fun to play in events like the girls state tournament, and to play in the women’s events.
“It’s fun to see the girls that I play with and friends that I’ve made at those events,” she said.
Cook said she started playing golf at 3 years old, when her dad Dale took the kids out on the course. By 8 years old she was playing in tournaments.
She said she has a goal to play in college one day and she also has a long-range goal.
“That’s my main goal to play golf in college and see where that takes me,” Cook said. “I would like to play on the LPGA Tour one day if I can do it.”
Westside and other golf teams around the state officially kicked off the high school season with practices around the state Monday.