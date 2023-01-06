Woodrow Wilson has wrestled well this year even without an athlete in the heavyweight class and having to use a young man in the 215-pound class who gives up 20-plus pounds. Surely, a school with Beckley’s enrollment would have some bigger guys who want to help the team, letter in a varsity sport and improve their own physical fitness.
The Flying Eagles finished fourth last week at the tough Wheeling Park Duals and the biggest reason they weren’t higher was forfeiting the heavyweight class and moving kids up. Sad!
Longtime Hedgesville High School coach Bill Whittington tells a story about one year his team was really good but did not have a heavyweight. They had a kid who was a decent wrestler but he was too light to meet the minimum weight for the 285-pound class. Bill said they constantly fed the boy pizza, ice cream and anything else that might help him gain weight. At one particular match with a huge rival they knew he was going to be close to making it and it might mean the difference in which team won the competition.
The young man got up on the scales at the weigh-in and weighed exactly the minimum to wrestle heavyweight. The referee looked and said, “You made it, step off the scales”. The young man stepped off and gave a big sigh of relief. When he exhaled, out popped two quarters from his mouth. As they rolled around on the floor, the ref said, “Wait a minute, get back on here.” The young man stepped back on the scales and, sure enough, he was too light to compete. Hedgesville had to forfeit that weight class.
When the competition started, one of the early matches was full of action and the referee made a call that Whittington thought was controversial. The colorful coach went to the scorer’s table and addressed the official. “Not only did you cause my heavyweight to be 50 cents short but now you make a call like that?” The referee couldn’t keep from laughing.
Whittington is quite a character and very successful. He started the wrestling program at Hedgesville in 1980 and still coaches. He retired from teaching in 2019 after 48 years but substitute teaches every day. He and his wife also own and operate a local golf course and a commercial painting company.
Bill was recently awarded the “Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award” by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
