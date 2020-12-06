Stumps give illustration of wrestling's family tradition

In 1979, the Pittsburgh Pirates adopted the disco hit “We are Family” as their theme song. The musical group Sister Sledge was more than generous to let their song be played at the Bucs’ home games, mainly because it sold records and Pittsburgh was winning. The Pirates won the World Series that year in dramatic fashion and Willie Stargell was the MVP.
(Side note: I took some wrestlers to a Pirates game that year and we got to meet Stargell. Truly, one of the nicest and most talented stars to ever play the game.)
In the same year that the Pirates won the series, Hank Williams Jr. came out with a hit on the country charts called “Family Tradition”. It sold about a million copies.
Family influence is very prominent in all sports and especially in wrestling. It’s not uncommon to see generations of wrestlers in one family. Of course, some are more successful than others.
One Shady Spring family has certainly seen its share of wrestling. Donald and Faye Stump’s three sons started wrestling at a young age. Dean (we called him Deano when he was younger) started out in the local YMCA wrestling league and continued wrestling through junior high and high school.
Younger brother Bobby followed the same path as Dean and finished his wrestling career as a Shady Spring Tiger. Both Dean and Bobby realized success in the sport but never won a state title.
Dean’s son Brandon also wrestled at Shady Spring and still holds the school record with 150 career wins.
Dean and Bobby’s youngest brother Brad won the AA-A 152-pound state championship in 1995, helping Shady finish third in the team competition.
Brad jokingly refers to himself as a “one hit wonder.” He said, “I won several matches coming up through the ranks, but my senior year it just clicked. I finished first in the Coalfield Conference, Region 3 and the state tournament. I can’t explain it.”
Coach Larry Snuffer, who was an assistant at the time, stated, “All the Stump boys were hard workers and they never complained. In Brad’s senior year, he lost a match, I think it was at Ravenswood, and he just decided then and there he wasn’t going to lose anymore. And he didn’t.” He finished the season with a 35-4 record and a state title to his credit.
After high school, Dean became a certified electrician, Bobby is a Deputy Sheriff in Raleigh County and serves as a bailiff at the courthouse. Brad got a degree in social work from Concord University and a Masters degree in administration from Mountain State University. He is an administrator of a nursing home in Lexington, Va. He has two sons, Brityn and Isaac. Isaac wrestled in middle school.
For his accomplishments on the mat, Brad was recently nominated to the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020. When hearing the news about his nomination he wanted to especially give thanks to coaches Dix Manning, Larry Snuffer and Danny Carter.
A commemorative plaque will be presented to him at a later date. In the meantime, I am sure the Stump family will cherish and celebrate the recognition. Good people and a great family right there.
l l l
