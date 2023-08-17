Score another victory for Madden NFL.
Liberty rising senior and first year starting quarterback Brayden Houck said most of his early knowledge of the game, which included the art reading defenses, came from the popular video game series.
“You wouldn’t think that would mean much, but that was what got me into football really,” the Houck said. “That and my dad liking the (New York) Giants. I know how to read defenses. I would bet on my experience with reading defenses on Madden and watching college and pro football. That’s how I picked up a lot of that.”
Houck said he can look at a defense from his perch in the offensive backfield and visualize exactly what is going to happen by looking at the defensive alignment, based partly on that video game experience.
Mark Workman, an old-school style coach, laughed when asked if the video-game expertise has helped his quarterback.
“These kids play Madden all of the time, they are big into it, and they probably do learn a lot from it,” Workman said.
But Workman pointed to another video source that has really helped Houck take a leap on reading defenses. The Hudl service is used by most high school teams to review games and prepare for opponents in place of the old film study – meaning players can access it at any time.
“When they get on Hudl, if they spend 30 minutes or they spend 10 minutes I see it,” Workman said. “You can go on his Hudl and he has hours of just watching film.”
“I try to (watch a lot of film),” Houck said. “I love football. I hope to come back and coach as soon as I can.”
For now, Houck is looking forward to stepping under center for his opportunity to run the offense, with the opener just one week away.
Workman knows his new quarterback is ready for that challenge.
“Expectations are high here and he is that senior leader,” Workman said. “He’s going to do a good job. He has waited his turn. And now it’s here.”
And that, above reading the defense, is his strong suite, Houck said.
“Leadership,” Houck said. “I bring it on the field and off the field. I try to set a good example for my guys, and I need to take charge this year. Whether it’s in the passing game or the running game, we’re going to get some wins this season.”
Preseason expectations outside the program are not high, but that has not diminished the drive and enthusiasm at the team’s facilities, Houck said.
“Slept on, maybe, but we don’t pay attention to the predictions,” the senior signal caller said. “We know what we’ve got up here and we are going to get on the field and give it our all every Friday night and we know we’re going to get some wins. That’s what Liberty has always been about. What we’ve got this year has been looking pretty good.”
One thing that has helped is the return of coach Mark Workman, who took last year off to address some medical issues. Houck said the coach’s return is like the whole family being together again, with family being the operative word.
“It’s been great, and we have a lot of experience with them,” Houck said. “Coach (Glenn) August, he played quarterback in college. We have coach (Mark) Montgomery, and coach Workman, (both) college football players. We’ve got a great coaching staff. We have the best field in the state of West Virginia, It’s beautiful up here. But my favorite part of playing here is we are a family-oriented team. We care about each other. We worry about each other.”
Houck said he started out being a basketball player through middle school “but since high school, football has taken over.”
Part of that is because of the film study he enjoys so much.
Houck said Cover 3 is the easiest defense to read.
“As soon as you see those outside (line)backers drop in the flats you can hit it down the seam,” Houck said. “Pre-snap, I can read pretty well. Once that ball is snapped and that ‘backer steps up and is going to take that slot, it’s going to be man (coverage). If he is dropping in the box it’s going to be Cover 3 or Cover 4.”
And as football ironies go, Houck is also an outside linebacker on defense who excels at the art of Cover 3.
“Pass coverage, I think I’m a good coverage linebacker, for sure,” Houck said. “I’m not afraid to hit somebody. And I think I can take control of the defense and make sure everybody is lined up properly.”
Liberty opens the season hosting county rival and defending Class AA state champion Independence at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 in the Battle of 76.
